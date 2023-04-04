Stephen O’Donnell on red card in Dundalk FC’s defeat by Shamrock Rovers – ‘it’s not serious foul play, it’s not a tackle over the top or over the ball’

Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers after a tackle by Robbie Benson of Dundalk, for which Robbie Benson of Dundalk was shown a red card, during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell felt the sending off of Robbie Benson changed the game entirely as Shamrock Rovers got their season up and running with a four-goal drubbing over the Lilywhites on Friday night.

The loss was just the second league defeat of O’Donnell’s time in charge at Oriel Park and his heaviest overall at the club which he captained for six seasons as a player.

Rovers came into the game without a win in their opening six matches – five draws and one defeat – but were already a goal ahead through Rory Gaffney when the home side were reduced to 10 men on 31 minutes.

The Hoops then doubled their lead through Lee Grace before Johnny Kenny and Graham Burke put the game to bed midway through the second half to ensure a first three points of the campaign for Stephen Bradley’s side.

To their credit, Dundalk did their best to make a game of it after Benson’s dismissal but it took until two minutes from the end to test Alan Mannus.

Reacting to the defeat, O’Donnell said: “I’m very disappointed with the result obviously. I was looking forward to the game and I thought we had started well.

“We gave up a sloppy goal from a cross that we didn’t deal with into the box. Then we responded well with a really guilt-edged chance ourselves to make it 1-1 and I was quite happy with the way the game was going and then obviously when you’re 1-0 down so early in the game and get a sending-off at that stage, that determines then the rest of it.”

On Benson’s red card, O’Donnell said: “It’s not serious foul play, it’s not a tackle over the top or over the ball and it’s not a last man so there’s no need to make the decision. There’s no need whatsoever.

“The video footage shows – we can see it and we can slow it down – he toes the ball. The ball is hopping up on the half way line and it’s an honest challenge. Both players are putting their leg up to go and play the ball.

“You saw by Lee Grace afterwards, he had no issues. He had no issue playing on. There was no serious foul play there whatsoever. It’s just very frustrating when I feel like he wanted to have a stamp on the game when there’s no need to.

“As I said, you prepare for the game, you’re looking forward to the game, everyone is looking forward to the game and I’ve no qualms when there is a need – when a red card is a red card – but don’t be trying to manipulate and force decisions when there is absolutely no need.

“I thought both legs were in the air. It didn’t even enter my head about a red card. I’m frustrated because it determines the shape of the game but from an application point of view and an honesty point of view, I was very happy with us.

“I thought for a spell of about 15 minutes in the second half we actually had a decent foothold and looked quite threatening but obviously when we gave up the third goal the game is over at that stage but, again, I always judge a team on their transitions and what are they like running back the way and at 4-0 down I saw a couple of our players and they’re sprinting back to get back around their two highest players so when I see that, I know we’ll be all right.”

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Boyle, Leahy (McCourt 79); Sloggett, Lewis (Yli-Kokko 68); Benson, Malley (Ward 75), Tulloch (O’Kane 67); Martin (Kelly 75).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Farrugia (Nugent 74), O’Neill, Towell, Kavanagh (Watts 79); Byrne (Poom 59), Kenny (Greene 74), Gaffney (Graham Burke 74).

Referee: Arnold Hunter.