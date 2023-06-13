Stephen O’Donnell on potential Dundalk FC move for Daryl Horgan – ‘We’ll see if it’s possible or feasible’

However, the 37-year-old says he has yet to speak to his fellow Galwegian about a possible return to the club where he scored 30 goals in 138 appearances during a trophy-laden three-season spell from 2014 to 2016.

Horgan, who has been capped 17 times by the Republic of Ireland, is currently a free agent following his release by Wycombe Wanderers.

While it remains to be seen whether or not the 30-year-old fancies a return to the League of Ireland, O’Donnell said after his side’s 2-1 win over Cork City on Friday night that Dundalk would definitely be interested in the winger if he were available.

“Yeah we’ll see,” he said when asked if a move for the former Preston North End and Hibernian player was a possibility.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say we wouldn’t be interested in Horgs. We’ll see if it’s possible or feasible. I’m not going to say we’re not interested in him. Of course we’re interested in him.”

O’Donnell said he had yet to speak to the player, whom he enjoyed huge success alongside during his own playing career.

“I haven’t spoken to him in person and didn’t meet up with him in Dundalk but obviously I have a good relationship with Daryl.

“In order to declare interest, we’re going to have to contact him but we’ll pursue that and see where we can get with it.”

While refusing to outline exact targets, O’Donnell admitted he did want to add to his squad in July’s transfer window but played down the prospect of there being as many as three new arrivals.

“I’m always kind of looking at players but it’s still a bit out,” he said.

“The domestic market is not there because everyone is under contract and no one is going to give you assets. Then where we are, it’s very hard for someone to go and commit to you in early June. That’s where we’re at but we’re always looking.”

Asked what specifically he was looking for O’Donnell said: “Just improving different positions and get a little injection.

“We’ve to weigh up now where we’re at and, again, it’s options. We’re not just going to bring in bodies, they need to sort of improve us and that’s the tricky part obviously.”

The Lilywhites boss also said it was still to be determined whether his three loan players – Johannes Yli-Kokko, Rayhann Tulloch and Wasiri Williams, who has been released by Swansea City – would remain at Oriel Park beyond this summer.

“It’s not an immediate decision but we’ve enjoyed having them all.

“Again, it’s not a decision that’s going to be made over the next couple of days. You saw Rayhann having the impact tonight and Johannes starting the last two games. Is Rayhann our second top scorer? I’d say he’s the one that opposition teams see as a threat so he has been very good for us and we’ll see how that progresses over the next few weeks.”