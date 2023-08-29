Stephen O’Donnell on Dundalk FC’s FAI Cup draw against Galway United – ‘That’ll be a good occasion when it comes around’

Dundalk’s FAI Cup quarter-final tie away to Galway Utd has been scheduled for Friday, September 15, at Eamonn Deacy Park, with a 7:45pm kick-off.

The game will be a homecoming for Lilywhites’ head coach Stephen O’Donnell, who revealed he had already received a number of messages about the game, which will take place after the international break.

“There’s a good buzz about it,” he grinned.

“I got a lot of messages. They’re having a near flawless season and there’s a real good buzz around the town for the Cup quarters. That’ll be a good occasion when it comes around,” he said.

Dundalk will be hoping the omens are in their favour having never lost to the Tribesmen in the Cup. Indeed, their two wins in the competition in Galway in 2001/’02 and 2015, saw them go on to lift the Cup that season.

The last time the sides met in the competition was in August 2015 when Brian Gartland, Richie Towell, Paddy Barrett and Seán Gannon were on target in a 4-1 win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

As a result of the Cup game, Dundalk’s home league fixture against Cork City – which had been scheduled for the same night – has been moved to Monday, September 25.