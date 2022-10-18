Louth

Stephen O’Donnell offers update on Dundalk players’ fitness ahead of crucial league games to finish the season

Stephen O&rsquo;Donnell is hopeful of having Steven Bradley back available to him for Friday&rsquo;s game against Sligo Rovers at Casey&rsquo;s Field but Greg Sloggett has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Stephen O’Donnell is hopeful of having Steven Bradley back available to him for Friday’s game against Sligo Rovers at Casey’s Field but Greg Sloggett has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Bradley sat out last weekend’s 2-1 win away to Finn Harps with a minor niggle while Sloggett missed his first match of the campaign having limped out of the previous week’s defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic with a hamstring injury.

