Stephen O’Donnell offers update on Dundalk players’ fitness ahead of crucial league games to finish the season

Stephen O’Donnell is hopeful of having Steven Bradley back available to him for Friday’s game against Sligo Rovers at Casey’s Field but Greg Sloggett has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Bradley sat out last weekend’s 2-1 win away to Finn Harps with a minor niggle while Sloggett missed his first match of the campaign having limped out of the previous week’s defeat against St Patrick’s Athletic with a hamstring injury.

His absence adds to O’Donnell’s growing injury list with youngsters Emmanuel Adegboyega and Senan Mullen on the bench in Ballybofey alongside two goalkeepers, Peter Cherrie and Mark Byrne.

“We’ll be looking to hopefully have Stevie back next week,” said the head coach.

“We’re down a lot of bodies. Greg Sloggett will be out for the season I would suspect. I was just saying to (assistant) Patrick (Cregg), we beat Rovers 1-0 in June and seven of our outfield 10 are unavailable that started that game. Our whole midfield three who started against Rovers and our whole front three and Mark Connolly obviously were unavailable tonight.

“Robbie Benson has been a warrior. He is playing through. If it were normal circumstances he wouldn’t be playing but I just think he’s such a big presence and I like having him there just to have a presence on the pitch in any way, shape or form but for the last few months he has been going through the pain barrier and not really been able to train at full tilt.”

O’Donnell said it was “highly doubtful” he would have anyone else back for Friday but said he was “hopeful” top scorer Patrick Hoban would play again this season as he works his way back from a calf problem.

The Lilywhites head coach said he was expecting a tough test from Sligo this weekend.

“I thought they were very good last week against UCD,” he said.

“They put them to the sword. They’re not in a bad vain of form and they’ll be looking to finish the season well.

“All of the last three games are going to be tough games. We’ll need everyone at Oriel to make it a fortress and have it rocking because we’re massive underdogs in regards to the teams we’re up around with regard to budgets and the injuries we have to big, big characters and successful players. We need everyone to really get behind us over the next three weeks and see where it takes us,” he said.