Stephen O’Donnell may need to redefine his tactics to lift Dundalk out of their concerning slump

Kevin Mulligan

Dundalk's Steven Bradley vents his frustration during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat by UCD in Belfield. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Steven Bradley vents his frustration during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat by UCD in Belfield. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk, of late, have become a hard watch for their loyal band of followers, a few hundred of whom travelled in hope more than expectation to the Belfield on Friday night for their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with bottom of the table UCD.

They left bitterly disappointed after seeing their favourites twice take the lead before coming away empty-handed as, yet again, their defensive frailties were brutally exposed in the final 12 minutes of the game when the Students snatched two goals for a surprise 3-2 win.

