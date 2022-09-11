Stephen O’Donnell may need to redefine his tactics to lift Dundalk out of their concerning slump

Dundalk, of late, have become a hard watch for their loyal band of followers, a few hundred of whom travelled in hope more than expectation to the Belfield on Friday night for their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with bottom of the table UCD.

They left bitterly disappointed after seeing their favourites twice take the lead before coming away empty-handed as, yet again, their defensive frailties were brutally exposed in the final 12 minutes of the game when the Students snatched two goals for a surprise 3-2 win.

The loss of all three points, especially after they were awarded three midweek in the committee rooms of the FAI after Sligo Rovers had the points deducted after playing a suspended player, has added to the rollercoaster Dundalk fans have had to endure in recent weeks in their team's quest for the title, and the more realistic ambition of European qualification for next season.

That prospect is becoming more remote with each performance, for having punched well above expectations in the first half of the season to keep within shouting distance of champions and leaders Shamrock Rovers, the team has now slumped to relegation form, taking only one point on the field of play in their last four matches.

Inevitably, there are no shortage of reasons for this demise, with injuries and suspensions at the top of the list, but perhaps the primary reason is that the panel of players hastily assembled by head coach Stephen O'Donnell has lacked the depth in quality needed to sustain a title challenge, and when the crunch came, in this, the business end of the season, the absence of one of the few quality players in the team, Pat Hoban, has been a major blow.

Naturally, as with all supporters, the Board – again hastily assembled at the start of the season – have not escaped the exasperation of the supporters, particularly in failing to retain the signature of the one decent central defender on their books, Mark Connolly, and for failing to try and sign a proven striker when the duration of Hoban's injury became evident, even though securing such a signature at this time of the season would have been difficult.

In their disappointment in seeing the dramatic slump in form, supporters conveniently ignore the fact that Connolly's signature would have seriously disrupted the wage structure and budget within which the new owners are trying to operate to get the club on a sound footing.

But the reality is, and one which supporters have latched on to, is that since Connolly's departure, the team have conceded 11 goals in seven games, whereas in the previous 25 games they conceded 12 goals.

Undoubtedly, O'Donnell knew that it would be difficult to replace a player of Connolly's stature and experience, and in that quest to fill the gaps he hasn't been helped by Brian Gartland's season-long struggle to regain fitness, and by the fact that Robbie McCourt, signed after Connolly left, has struggled for fitness and form.

Now after the shock of Friday's defeat to UCD when the lack of pace, aggression and organisation in the defence was exposed by a team that scored just 19 goals in their previous 28 games, O'Donnell must rapidly redefine the tactics that he has employed for much of the season and with which he has had considerable success in maintaining the team's challenge at the top of the table.

NO MORE HIGH LINE

He can no longer play the high line that he prefers with Sam Bone and Andy Boyle at the central defensive roles, for every team has now copped on to the fact that if the ball is played in behind the pair, they have little chance of recovery, with many of the goals that the team conceded in recent weeks – including two in the Cup in Wexford – have resulted in opponents finding space in behind the defenders, leaving Nathan Sheppard with little or no chance of making a save.

The high defensive line, operated by many teams nowadays, most notably Liverpool, who perfected it, is most successful when a team has the energy, discipline and application to apply a high press, especially in the midfield area, preventing opponents from having the time and space to slot their passes in behind the defensive line.

It also requires the team operating the high line to protect the ball, and not give it away with careless, sloppy passing, and, in this regard, Dundalk have been their own worst enemy, giving the ball away too frequently, and, as a result, conceding a number of goals in recent games because of poor passing.

Undoubtedly, O'Donnell has persisted too long in operating the high defensive line, especially when he knows the weakness in Bone's and Boyle's game, and the absence of a player with the physical strength and energy in his squad capable of filling the gaps when the play breaks down in midfield.

If Dundalk are to survive Friday's FAI Cup quarter-final in Waterford and reignite their challenge for a European spot then O'Donnell will have to quickly revise his tactics, and although he has few alternatives to change the personnel in the team, he may now have employ methods that are anathema to him as a player, such as using a ‘sweeper’, or employing five across the back.

He may also have to reconsider his frequently used strategy of making multiple changes during the games, many of which regularly baffle supporters, in particular the frequency in which Lewis Macari is replaced during games, often by players who have not played regularly in the position and, therefore, are not defensively attuned.

Macari was one of three players replaced after 55 minutes – the others being David McMillan and Alfie Lewis – and the changes looked like a panic move coming just four minutes after UCD had equalised.

That equaliser came at a time when Dundalk looked to be in control of the game, pressing to extend their lead, but when 18-year-old Tommy Lonergan slipped through the tissue paper tackling of Lewis and Greg Sloggett to fire past the unprotected Sheppard, the visitors seemed to lose their composure.

Clearly fearing a repeat of their last visit to the venue, when they lost a 2-0 lead, the confidence seemed to ebb from the players, and even though they restored the lead with a well-taken goal from Steven Bradley after Ryan O'Kane made the initial thrust, the players never convinced that they could hold on to the lead.

That assumption, unfortunately, became a reality when defenders stood off as Lonergan and Brennan combined to feed Dylan Duffy and he fired low into the corner through the legs of Darragh Leahy, who was too slow in trying to block the shot.

Leahy was soon replaced, adding to the impression that with no more than five players remaining in the positions in which they started, the team looked bemused, even shellshocked, by the concession of that second goal.

They tried to rescue the win, pushing forward with no great conviction, and as a result were caught when, yet again, they gave the ball away in midfield, Paul Doyle the culprit on this occasion, leading to a quick counter which UCD managed to exploit with Duffy given acres of space to feed the impressive Lonergan who even had time to round Sheppard before finishing in some style.

Coming away from the Bowl, Dundalk fans were stunned, almost speechless, unable to assimilate their failure to again take all three points from the team that has occupied bottom position for most of the campaign and who have conceded over 50 goals.

It's going to be a long week on the training ground for O'Donnell and his coaching team and they will have great difficulty in lifting the spirits and the confidence of the players against a Waterford side that gave the Division 1 runaway leaders Cork City a run for their money last Friday.

Unfortunately, the head coach hasn't a lot of options because, clearly, many of the players who served him well at the start of the season are struggling for form, while others like Hoban and Robbie Benson, whose experience is badly needed, may not be available.