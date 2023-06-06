Stephen O’Donnell looks ahead to Dundalk FC’s trip to Turner’s Cross – ‘Cork are obviously flying’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell is hoping Patrick Hoban can break the club’s all-time scoring record to send his side into the break on a high when they make the trip to face Cork City in Turner’s Cross on Friday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell is hoping Patrick Hoban can break the club’s all-time scoring record to send his side into the break on a high when they make the trip to face Cork City in Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The striker equalled Joey Donnelly’s tally of 142 goals for the club with a hat-trick in Monday’s 4-1 win over UCD at Oriel Park and will now look to surpass it against the club whom he scored his first league goal for the club against in April 2013.

“It’d be a lovely way for everyone to book end it,” said O’Donnell.

“Cork are obviously flying, they’ve won four on the bounce but we’re going in now looking forward to the game after this evening.

“It's a very tough game. Since we played them, they’ve won every game since so it has been a great reaction by them on the back of conceding two late goals against us.

“They’ll be very tough to beat. They’re making Turner’s a fortress and they’ve won their last four games, beating Shamrock Rovers and Bohs in the last two home games but we’re looking forward to it.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and bring the same face every game. We can’t be coming into games and maybe being fleetingly good or maybe being one week good, we need to be consistent throughout a game and consistent week on week.”

Robbie McCourt is a doubt for the trip to Cork after suffering a groin injury in training last Thursday. Alfie Lewis is also a doubt having suffered an ankle injury in the defeat to Shamrock Rovers on Friday that saw him miss out on the match day squad on Monday. Robbie Benson and John Mountney remain sidelined while on-loan defender Wasiri Williams, whose future is up in the air following his release from Swansea City, should also be be back in contention.

Asked about him and the club’s two other loan players, Rayhann Tulloch and Johannes Yli-Kokko, O’Donnell said: “We’ll weigh them up when it comes to July. He (Williams) wasn’t here because he had a personal matter back home but he’ll be back in tomorrow.”

Pressed on whether any additions would be made to the squad next month, the head coach said: “We’ll see. We’re in such a hectic schedule that that has not really been discussed too much yet.”