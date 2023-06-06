Stephen O’Donnell leads the tributes to Patrick Hoban after his record-equalling strikes in Dundalk FC’s win over UCD

Dundalk 4 UCD 1

Stephen O’Donnell led the tributes for Patrick Hoban as he wrote his name into the Dundalk FC history books by equalling Joey Donnelly’s all-time scoring record for the club with a brilliant hat-trick that helped his side come from behind to get back to winning ways against UCD on Monday afternoon.

The Lilywhites were left shell shocked when the basement club took a seventh minute lead through Jake Doyle.

However, Hoban ensured this would be no slip ups with a brilliant treble and the assist for Daniel Kelly’s goal that made it 2-1 just before half-time as Dundalk claimed their first win in five games.

The hat-trick, his fifth for the club, took his tally to 142 but an immediate substitution after heading in his third meant the Loughrea-native will have to wait at least until Friday’s trip to Cork before he has a chance to break it.

Nevertheless, O’Donnell hailed Hoban’s record equalling feat as an “unbelievable achievement”.

He said: “Whatever about being in the annals of a club in regards to being a good player but to etch yourself black and white in the history of it is a magnificent achievement and he deserves it. To do it off the back of a hat-trick this evening is extra special.

“He can be so proud of himself when he looks back on his career. He’ll go to bed tonight thinking of that achievement and his family and friends obviously so we’re proud of him and delighted for him.”

O’Donnell played alongside Hoban when he joined Dundalk from Mervue United under Stephen Kenny in 2013 and he admitted he didn’t see what was to come when he first clapped eyes on his fellow Galwegian.

“What a signing by Stephen but when he signed him around 10 years ago, I don’t think anyone was expecting him to score that amount of goals and to do it you’ve to be hungry, motivated and that’s what he has been for the last decade.

“He was coming from Mervue sort of unheralded and it took him a little bit of time to acclimatise but once he got that goal against Cork, he just kicked on and on and on,” said O’Donnell.

Andy Myler’s side got off to a dream start when a short header back by Andy Boyle was seized upon by Doyle, who rounded Nathan Shepperd before slotting to the bottom right hand corner despite Louie Annesley’s presence on the line to make it 1-0 after just seven minutes.

Dundalk went in immediate search of an equaliser and were gifted it from the penalty spot on 23 minutes when Johannes Yli-Kokko was caught in the follow through of Alex Nolan’s attempt to clear. Hoban, who was denied from the spot by Lorcan Healy when these sides drew 1-1 at Oriel Park on the opening night, then stepped up to send Kian Moore the wrong way with a cool finish to the bottom right hand corner.

After passing up several good chances to take the lead, Dundalk finally hit the front four minutes before the break with Hoban heading a loose ball inside the box down for Kelly to race onto and slot home from close range to make it 2-1.

The lead was then doubled within eight minutes of the restart when Hoban met Archie Davies’ cross with a bullet header that gave Moore no chance.

After Ryan O’Kane had struck the post, the record-equalling goal then arrived on 69 minutes when Hoban met Leahy’s cross from the left at the back post for his 142nd goal for the club.

He’ll now look to break it against Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday, ironically the side whom he scored his first league goal for the club against in April 2013.

Dundalk had numerous chances to add to their lead after that but Greg Sloggett saw his effort cleared off the line by Danu Kinsella Bishop before Moore made a brilliant point blank save from substitute John Martin.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies (Muller 78), Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Kelly (Ward 71), Sloggett (Martin 78), Yli-Kokko (Malley 80), O’Kane; Elliott, Hoban (Doyle 71).

UCD: Moore; O’Brien (Bowden 59), Keaney, Osam; Gallagher, Wells, Barr, Norris (Donoghue 59); Nolan (Babb 59), Behan (Kinsella-Bishop 9); Doyle.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).