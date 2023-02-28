Stephen O’Donnell insists ongoing speculation around Dundalk FC’s ownership isn’t affecting the players

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell insists that ongoing speculation surrounding the club’s future will not affect the dressing room.

Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Bohemians at Dalymount Park was overshadowed by the release of an open letter by the club’s owners in the wake of comments from Hull City manager Liam Rosenior which confirmed the Championship club’s interested in a potential takeover at Oriel Park.

While Hull’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali is also believed to be speaking to Shelbourne about potential investment there – even attending their game away to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday – the Dundalk statement confirmed that the club were in talks with three parties about potential investment.

With speculation about a deal likely to rumble on for the next while, O’Donnell said it wouldn’t have an impact on him or his players.

“Our full focus is the playing side. It’s not my remit but I do have full faith in the owners doing what’s best for the football club.

“From a fan’s point of view, they obviously want to know what’s going to be the outcome but, from our point of view, it doesn’t really affect us day to day. We’ve enough to concentrate on the football side of it. I haven’t heard one of the players talk about, we haven’t even addressed it, it’s a non-issue in that regard. The full focus is on the training ground and football pitch.”

O’Donnell also said he had “no opinion” on Rosenior’s comments about Dundalk potentially having to play a similar style to Hull should a takeover go through.

The Hull boss said: “We've found a club in Dundalk, that have similar values and footballing identity. There's no point us playing in a certain way and Dundalk not playing in that way. Everything is aligned, there's a lot of thought and planning that's gone into that."