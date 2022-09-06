Stephen O’Donnell hopes Dundalk will see players return from injury in the weeks to come

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell is hopeful of having a number of players back available to him over the next couple of weeks.

Robbie Benson, Robbie McCourt, Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly, Darragh Leahy all sat out Friday night’s 0-0 draw with Shelbourne at Casey’s Field.

While McCourt has yet to get off the mark for Dundalk yet since his move from Sligo Rovers in July, between them the other four have scored 21 league goals this season. That compares to just 10 league goals amongst the side which started against Shels last weekend, with Steven Bradley contributing half of that total.

While Kelly is expected to be sidelined for another few weeks, Dundalk will be boosted by the return of Leahy from suspension for Friday’s trip to face UCD at the UCD Bowl (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

While he couldn’t put an exact comeback date on the others, O’Donnell said he was hopeful of having others back available to him sooner rather than later.

“I think we'll be a lot healthier in the next week or two weeks,” he said.

“There's a lot of ones who are sort of on the periphery of coming back. Like Paul Doyle hasn't trained but we threw him on because John Mountney... it probably wasn't fair on John. I thought he was brilliant but he hasn't started in a year and then just because of bodies he has played two games now in four days and he was feeling the effects of that so we had to be careful with John.

“There were a few others who hadn't played in a while so we were trying to freshen it up as best we can as we went on.”

Asked about the absences of McCourt and Benson, who had both been in the squad for the trip to face Sligo at The Showgrounds four days earlier, O’Donnell said: “They won't be serious but it was enough to put them out tonight. I'd expect them in at some stage next week hopefully but, as I said, tonight came a bit too early for them.

“Robbie (Benson) just has a little pelvic issue. Again, I was probably bringing him on to change it up a little bit on Monday without him doing much training in the last while. To be fair to Robbie, the type of character he is, he has been playing through quite a considerable amount of pain for the last couple of months but hopefully we have got to the bottom of it and he'll be available again soon.”

On Hoban, who has been out since picking up a calf injury in the early stages of the win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park last month, O’Donnell said: “We'll see how he progresses day on day.

“With muscle injuries there's no real magic wand. There's no point in trying to get anyone back quicker than they can but they'll just break down again, or worse. That's where we're at but the players available tonight I thought were very good with regards to their work ethic and just going to the end.”

O’Donnell admitted he was frustrated not to have got the win against Shelbourne and felt the key decisions went against them in the first half when Keith Ward was denied a penalty after appearing to be tugged down in the box and when Gavin Molloy escaped with just a yellow card after tripping John Martin when he was through on goal.

“I thought we should have won the game,” said the 36-year-old.

“We started off a bit tentatively, which was not the way we wanted to start the game but then after 20 or 25 minutes I thought we took control. We missed lots of good chances so we're a little bit frustrated in that department but very happy with the overall performance of the players who were available. They gave everything.”

Asked about the penalty incident, O’Donnell said: “I thought it was and I think John with the last man is a blatant red card. If John is not fouled he is one on one with the keeper but definitely those big decisions didn't go our way tonight.

‘There was the exact same scenario with Darragh Leahy (in Sligo) and he is 60 yards from goal and he gets a red card on Monday night. John nicks the ball away in the 18 yard box so no one is recovering. It is too close to goal. He's the last man so that's just frustrating having seen it back,” he said.