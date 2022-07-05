Louth

Stephen O’Donnell has no concerns over Dundalk’s away form ahead of Drogheda match

Dundalk supporters make their feelings known before the last Louth Derby fixture which the Lilywhites won at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Stephen O’Donnell has no concerns over Dundalk’s away form ahead of his side’s return to Head in the Game Park on Friday – the venue where they suffered one of their two defeats back in March.

While the Lilywhites are unbeaten at home this season – winning nine of their 11 games at Oriel Park to date – they have won just twice on the road so far this term.

