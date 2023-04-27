Stephen O’Donnell happy with Dundalk FC’s performance in draw with Shelbourne

Shelbourne 1 Dundalk 1

Rayhan Tullock of Dundalk in action against Andrew Quinn of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Dundalk at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Head coach Stephen O’Donnell declared himself happy with his side’s performance despite Dundalk needing a late goal from Rayhann Tulloch at Tolka Park on Friday night to avoid defeat against a Shelbourne side who played 91 minutes of action with 10 men.

In what was a tale of two penalties, the key moment of the game came in the 10th minute when Tulloch won his side a penalty following a foul by Andrew Quinn, with Damien Duff’s side reduced to 10 men in the aftermath after Shane Farrell foolishly raised his hand to Keith Ward’s face.

Despite missing nine first-teamers through a combination of injury and suspension, Dundalk were then gifted a fantastic chance to go on and win the game but they passed it up as Robbie Benson’s penalty was easily saved by Conor Kearns.

Notwithstanding the Lilywhites dominating possession after that, it was the home side who had the pick of the chances with Jack Moylan setting up a potential upset when he scored a penalty of his own on 56 minutes.

Thankfully from Dundalk’s perspective, Tulloch’s strike from outside the box nine minutes from time would avoid an embarrassing defeat but O’Donnell said he could ask no more of his side on the night.

“I thought we played well on the whole throughout the game,” he said.

“The one thing we’re disappointed with is we gave up the goal. We let (Kian) Leavy out of a tight area with three bodies around him and then they’re sort of countering on us but, on the whole, I was very happy with our performance.

“They went into a sort of narrow 4-4-1 when they went down to 10 and that’s not easy to play against but we got in countless dangerous opportunities and on another day we’d have scored three or four.

“Obviously, we get the penalty and they get the blow of having the man sent-off but then they get kind of invigorated by us missing the peno. The crowd get into a ‘us against the world’ sort of mentality and obviously the players have something to hold on to but on the whole I was happy with us. I don’t think you can do much more than obviously convert the chances but we had numerous chances.

“I thought we dominated the game but we committed the cardinal sin of giving up a goal on the counter against 10 men but, as I said, on another day we score four or five.

“We just need to stop going behind, it’s as simple as that. We’re giving ourselves a mountain to climb and the opposition stuff to hang on to,” said O’Donnell.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Quinn (Toure HT), Barrett, Byrne, Griffin, Farrell; Caffrey, Lunney, Leavy (Ledwidge 60); Moylan (McManus 85), Smith.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Leahy, Benson; Malley (Hoban 60), Lewis (Doyle 79); Ward, Yli-Kokko (O’Kane 51), Tulloch; Martin.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).