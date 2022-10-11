Stephen O’Donnell defends Dundalk’s approach in St Pat’s defeat – ‘When we’re at home, we try to win the game’

7 October 2022; Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic at Casey's Field in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell has defended his side’s decision to push for the victory late on against St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field on Friday night.

With the game level in stoppage time, the Lilywhites were in possession with a free-kick in their defence but opted to attack their opponents rather than keep things tight for a result which would have kept them four points ahead of the Inchicore men in the race for third place.

However, the decision back-fired when Pat’s broke to seal the game through Adam O’Reilly in the 93rd minute, with his goal closing the gap between the sides to just a single point with four games remaining.

Asked about the decision afterwards, O’Donnell insisted his side would always try to win every game at home.

“When we’re at home, we try to win the game,” he said.

“I thought Ryan (O’Kane) nearly got in to score the winner. When we’re at home we try and win the game and that’s what we’re going to preach. We’re at home, we’re Dundalk Football Club and we try and win the game. We don’t want to be holding out for draws.”

When it was put to him that a draw would have been a decent result for Dundalk, O’Donnell replied: “Ifs and buts and if Ryan had scored we would have won 2-1 and we’d be seven points ahead. We’re not getting into that.

“These are the margins in football matches and, as I said, we just need to put a bigger emphasis on really putting teams to the sword.

“I’d rather be going that way like we were with Robbie (Benson) picking it up and slipping in Ryan than being conservative and lumping a ball into the box.

“It’s disappointing to concede so late on but I was probably more disappointed that we left it to chance in the sense of, we didn’t expose them throwing bodies up against us and launching balls on top of their front four or five.

“I thought we could have exposed that a good bit more in possession. So that was my main frustration and, to be honest, it probably would have been the same frustration if we had drawn the game 1-1. My reaction to the players and to where we want to go probably would have been the exact same.

“I thought the passages of play, when there was some passing, that it was all from us but I think when there are bodies out of the game we need to be more clinical, be more precise and have more of a cutting edge. That’s the main frustration of where we want to go. I’m not thinking short term about the result and that we’re a point ahead.”

Dundalk will now be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night (kick-off 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

While the Lilywhites have won just three away matches all season on the pitch, they did win on their last trip to Donegal in May.

“We take every game in isolation,” said O’Donnell.

“Part of our team talk isn’t going to be that our away form is poor. It has been disappointing, there’s no doubt about it, but we’ll have a look at Finn Harps’ game against Derry tonight and take it in isolation and see where we can exploit them and their threats.

“You’re always going to be tested in life and in football. It’s a hard place to get a result but we’ll go up there full of enthusiasm and ready to rock next Friday.”

O’Donnell confirmed top-scorer Patrick Hoban would once again miss out on the game at Finn Park due to a calf injury, with the ever present Greg Sloggett also a doubt having limped out of the Pat’s game with a hamstring problem. Brian Gartland is also doubtful for the trip to the north-west while Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly are out for the remainder of the season.