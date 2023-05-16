Stephen O’Donnell backs Dundalk FC to get back on track against Bohemians

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. — © SPORTSFILE

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has backed his side to bounce back from their defeat against Derry City when they welcome Bohemians to Oriel Park on Friday night.

The Lilywhites’ six match unbeaten run came to an end at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as goals from Jordan McEneff, Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy saw Ruaidhrí Higgins side claim their first win in seven attempts against the Louth men.

O’Donnell kept his players in the dressing room for a lengthy period after the game after admitting they “didn’t compete well enough” on the night but he is hopeful they can bounce back to winning ways against a Bohs side who sit three points ahead of them at present, with a game less played.

“We’ve won our last four previous to tonight and we’re unbeaten in six. We’ve had a poor defeat tonight but it’s another big game on Friday and a game that we’re really looking forward to,” said O’Donnell.

With Declan Devine’s men not in action on Monday, O’Donnell admitted they might have a slight edge heading into Friday but he said he wasn’t going to complain about the front-loading of fixtures.

“Of course, it’s an advantage to them,” he said.

“You’d rather have a full week in between games to prepare than playing Friday-Monday-Friday but the reason we’re playing on Monday is because we’re in Europe. We had a really good season last season so if we’re one of the four teams every year playing on a Monday and it means we’re doing that because we’re freeing up July to play in Europe then I’ll take that any day of the week.

“It will be a good boost to be back to one game a week after Friday. It gives us a little bit more time and a little bit more breathing space with regards to putting structures on things,” he said.