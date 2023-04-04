Stephen O’Donnell admits his frustration at Dundalk FC’s ongoing injury issues

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has admitted his frustration at the number of injuries his side have been picking up of late.

A potential title charge last season was seriously derailed by the loss of several first-team players and things haven’t been much better for the Lilywhites so far this season with Patrick Hoban, Cameron Elliott, Paul Doyle, Louie Annesley and long-term absentee John Mountney all missing Friday’s 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Bar Mountney, who suffered an ACL injury in a pre-season friendly with Shelbourne, O’Donnell is hopeful that the remaining four will be back in action soon but there is always the fear of further players missing, with Robbie Benson now ruled out of this weekend’s double header at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday and away to Cork City on Monday following his red card on Friday night.

“It's frustrating without a doubt,” O’Donnell said of the injury list.

“Tonight we were without Louie obviously, Paul Doyle, John Mountney is obviously long-term and Cammy and Pat so there’s still quite a few to come back.

“Obviously John is long-term but hopefully the other four won’t be too long until they’re back.”

On Hoban, O’Donnell said: “He just tweaked his hamstring from the Drogheda game. I don’t think it’ll be too long but obviously a muscle injury, even if it’s only a minor one, you’re missing a week to 10 days or two weeks.”

His absence was compounded by another minor knock picked up by Elliott in the Leinster Senior Cup defeat to Shelbourne on March 24 while Gibraltar international Annesley hasn’t featured since scoring in the 5-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic on March 3.

“Louie has just had a really tough time in fairness to him,” said O’Donnell.

“I don’t know how you’d describe it, I’ve never come across it. He just got a really bad infection post St Pat’s, which kind of attacked his groin area so he has had a tough few weeks but it’s great to see him back now watching the game so we’ll obviously build his progress up gradually.”

One plus point for the Dundalk boss was Daniel Kelly’s return to action in the final stages of Friday’s 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

“Daniel is back and gives us an extra dimension,” said O’Donnell.

“It was good to be able to give him 15 minutes tonight and then he’ll have a good week’s training under his belt. He’s carrying a few little niggles but he was out for so long from his hamstring operation that it’s normal when you get back up to full pelt that you’re going to be a little bit week in certain areas but if we can get a good week’s training into him, he has shown already this season the added dimension he can give us.

“It's a busy week and we’re looking forward to it. I’m quite excited by the group of players that we have. We just need to get to a point where we have everyone fit and we have options with regards what way we go about things but we have a good group here and I think we showed snippets of that even when with 10 men at the start of the second half from a quality point of view,” said O’Donnell.