Stephen O’Donnell admits Dundalk were blind-sided by Emmanual Adegboyega’s move to Drogheda United

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell claims the Lilywhites were blind-sided by young defender Emmanual Adegboyega’s move to Drogheda United last week.

The 19-year-old, who had been lined with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Norwich City earlier in the week, trained with Dundalk last Thursday according to O’Donnell before signing for Kevin Doherty’s Boynesiders later that evening.

Asked about his departure after the 0-0 draw with Finn Harps on Friday, the head coach said it came as a complete surprise to all at Oriel Park.

“Manny was in training with us for the last couple of weeks and we were chatting to him and we thought we were negotiating with Manny but then unbeknownst to us he was obviously forging his own path.

“He was in training with us yesterday (Thursday) and then signed for Drogheda yesterday evening without us knowing.”

Adegboyega, who had featured on the bench for Dundalk a number of times last season, could be in action against his old club as soon as Friday week with the Lilywhites due to meet Drogheda United in the annual Jim Malone Cup match at Head in the Game Park on February 3.

O’Donnell also said he was awaiting to hear the full assessment on the injury sustained by John Mountney in the friendly match with Shelbourne the previous week. The five-time league winner was in a knee brace at Friday’s game with Finn Harps but a full diagnosis on the nature of the issue and how long he will be out for is not yet known.

“The timeline with that is not going to be huge in regards to how quick we find out, it’s just that we find out the right information but hopefully that will be done over the next couple of weeks,” said O’Donnell.