Stanton: Dundalk full of confidence for return leg after McEleney heroics in Arnhem

Sam Stanton led the praise for Patrick McEleney after his two wonder goals against Vitesse in Arnhem on Thursday night.

The Derry man scored a fantastic 65th minute header to cancel out Matúš Bero’s first half opener before putting Dundalk ahead 10 minutes later with a stunning chip over Markus Schubert.

His midfield colleague Stanton said the double was worthy of winning any game.

“They both were special,” said the Scotsman. “The header was equally as special as the second one because obviously he’s not renowned for his heading but you seen the class he has got for the second goal. It was an amazing finish and amazing composure from him. We all know that Fats is capable of that.”

Unfortunately the win was not to be for Dundalk as Loïs Openda equalised a minute from the end before being sent-off for lashing out at Stanton a minute later.

While that was a blow for Dundalk, the former Hibs player feels they can finish the job in Tallaght next week.

“It was a strange game,” he grinned. “They’re a good side and caused us problems to start off with but we soaked it up and rode our luck a wee bit at times but when you come to places like this you need to do that.

“Then we turned it around in the second half. The two goals we scored were brilliant and we had some other chances as well. Then it was just unfortunate to lose the goal at the end but it’s still a good night at the end.

“It gives us huge confidence going into the second leg. We’ve felt them out a bit now and we know a bit more about them and they know what we’re capable of.

“It would be massive to get to the play-offs. It’s something we really want to do and we’ll give everything to do that,” he said.