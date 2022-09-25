Louth

St Kevin’s reach first Louth IFC final after blistering victory over Roche

Roche Emmets 1-9 St Kevin’s 2-13

Roche Emmets' Mark Reynolds tries to impede the run of Shane Meade of St Kevin's during the CTI Business Solutions IFC semi-final clash in Ardee. Picture: Colin Bell

Roche Emmets' Mark Reynolds tries to impede the run of Shane Meade of St Kevin's during the CTI Business Solutions IFC semi-final clash in Ardee. Picture: Colin Bell

Daniel Bannon, in Ardee

Two goals in a blistering minute saw St Kevin’s into the Louth intermediate decider at Roche Emmets’ expense on Sunday afternoon.

The semi-final was stumbling towards a cagey, low-scoring affair until Shane Meade and Lee Crosbie lifted the net before the end of the opening quarter.

