Square’s Quay result

SQUARE UNITED 2

QUAY CELTIC

SQUARE United gave their survival hopes a massive boost with a win at home to Quay Celtic on Sunday.

Eddie Burke’s side started much brighter against the Dundalk team whose promotion isn’t yet guaranteed.

With 25 minutes on the clock Square hit the front, from a corner on the right Tristan Knowles delivery was met by Marty Duffy and his header beat the Quay keeper.

While Quay were coming into the game Square kept the pressure up and ten minutes later a defensive howler gifted them a second goal. A ball over the top from midfield seemed harmless enough but a Quay defender attempted to clear on the volley and he managed to lob his own keeper to put his team 2-0 behind.

The second half didn’t flow as the game became truncated with stoppages. Square sat back more and tried to hit their opponents on the counter.

One such counter attack saw Tristan Knowles put through but he shot straight at the keeper. Mark Quinn and Paddy Farrelly both had chances towards the end.

The last ten minutes saw Quay pile on the pressure, but ultimately the Ardee side held out for a massive three points.

Square: Pauric Malone, Cillian Murray, Jamie Rooney, Ross Gaynor, Tristan Knowles, Marty Duffy, Johnny Sheridan, Trevor Matthews, Paudi Clarke, Paddy Farrelly, Mark Quinn.