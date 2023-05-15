Square United supersub strikes again!

SQUARE UNITED 2

SQUARE United put in a battling performance and were unfortunate not to take all three points as they drew away to Sporting BJD on Saturday.

The Cavan side are bottom of the table with a minus points tally following a much-publicised incident involving a referee earlier in the season.

It was against that backdrop that Adrian Conlon brought a threadbare squad to the Cavan venue, but despite the lack of numbers the side he put together remained competitive throughout.

Square started the brighter and were unlucky not to take an early lead when Darren Gaynor was denied by a sublime double save. The striker’s first shot from inside the six-yard box was parried and he smashed the rebound straight into the face of the diving keeper before Sporting hacked the ball clear.

But on 20 minutes Gaynor broke the deadlock. He controlled a cross into the box and placed a shot into the bottom corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Sporting levelled in slightly controversial circumstances in the 35th minute. It appeared to Square followers that a hand was used to bring the ball down, but the referee didn’t see it and they subsequently broke through the defensive cover and finished from the edge of the box.

Sporting then controlled the possession for the remainder of the half but failed to create any clear chances and the sides went in level at the break.

Some poor defending was duly punished by Sporting soon after the restart. Conlon’s team had three chances to clear the ball and failed to take any of them and a shot from outside the box beat keeper Malone.

Square were trailing the week previously when Conlon introduced Johnny Sheridan from the bench and the trick worked again on Saturday. The experienced striker rose highest from a corner to head home and salvage a point for his side.

Sporting would have the ball in the net late on, but much to Square’s relief the referee ruled it out for offside. Square United host Duleek on Friday night and a win at the School Grounds would push Conlon’s team well into the promotion race.

Square UNITED:Padraig Malone, Peter Clarke, Martin Duffy, Ross Gaynor, Cillian Murray, Bernard Osborne, Eddie Burke (Tom Kelly), Richie Rogers (Johnny Sheridan), James O’Connor, Aaron Kerley, Darren Gaynor (Archie Carey).