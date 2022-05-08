Square lose in monsoon as Kells reign

KELLS CELTIC 2

SQUARE UNITED 0

Square United were left feeling utterly washed out after a monsoon and defeat away to Kells Celtic on Friday night.

The hosts hadn’t won in their two opening games in Division 1 - or indeed score a goal.

The game was subject to torrential rain for a 20-minute spell and Square can count themselves somewhat fortunate not to lose by more.

Chances were at a premium for Square and Pauric Malone was called into action early on before being beaten for the first time on 15 minutes when a ball over the top led to a foot race and the Kells striker stroked the ball past the exposed keeper.

Square were limited to set pieces, with Ross Gaynor going close to levelling matters before the break. In truth, though, Kells were unfortunate not to be further ahead after they again beat the offside trap and a shot lobbed Malone but didn’t dip under the crossbar.

The heavens opened up during half-time and continued into the second period and a defensive mistake saw Kells double their advantage.

Whatever chance Square had of coming back into the game was literally washed away at that point, and despite the visitors making five changes they couldn’t get back into contention and the match just petered out.

Square now face into a local derby on Friday night against Ardee Celtic.

Square UTD: Pauric Malone, Andrew Egan, Stefan Halfpenny, Ross Gaynor, Mick Gallwey, Davin Starkey, Tristan Knowles, Andy Rogers, Marty Duffy, Aaron Kerley, Richie Rogers Subs: Cillian Murray, Bernard Osborne, Emmet Smith, Tom Kelly, Mark Quinn.