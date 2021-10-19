Square and Chord share points in six-goal thriller

O’NEILLS SPORTS DIVISION 1

SQUARE UNITED 3

CHORD CELTIC3

Chord Celtic and Square United played out a highly entertaining 3-3 draw on Sunday morning at DIFE.

A draw for Square keeps the Ardee side in the relegation spots as things stand, while Chord remain just outside the promotion places.

The home side started well, with Pearse Butler going close from an early attack. Chord would hit the front though when Cormac McGroggan and Niall Smyth combined again. The duo have had a successful couple of weeks and again McGroggan’s cross found Smyth who finished past Mark Levins in the Square goal.

The lead didn’t last long though as Square came more into the game and they won a penalty soon after. Ross Gaynor rarely makes a mistake from the spot and he sent Dean Martin the wrong way with a powerful shot.

It was very much an end-to-end encounter, with both sides really going for it. Chord regained the lead when Brandon Sullivan floated a perfectly weighted pass to Niall Gates and he slipped the ball through the onrushing Levin’s legs. Celtic were unlucky not to take a two-goal lead into the break when Butler danced around several defenders but skied his shot.

The tempo never dropped and early into the second half the hosts were level from a wonder strike. Stefan Halfpenny chested a clearance and before the ball hit the ground Mark Quinn volleyed it into the top corner. Dean Martin was left rooted to the spot.

The game would then turn on its head as Square went in front. As they have done so many times this season they scored from a Gaynor free kick. The former Drogheda United player’s delivery was inch perfect for Halfpenny to rise highest and head home.

With 75 minutes played Chord were awarded a spot kick of their own when Cormac McGroggan was upended and Sullivan converted the penalty to set up a frantic final ten minutes. Niall Gates hit the inside of the post from a swerving shot and Chord were awarded an indirect free kick soon after, from which Levins pulled off a fantastic save.

Chord: Dean Martin, Eoghan Mulroy, Dean Haggins, Neil Donnelly, Sevastian Beslic, Niall Smyth, Pearse Butler, Cormac Reid, Brandon Sullivan, Niall Gates, Cormac McGroggan

Square: Mark Levins, Andrew Egan, Ross Gaynor, Stefan Halfpenny, Nick Galway, Tristan Knowles, Bernard Osborne, Jake Gillespie (Adam Cahill), Richie Rogers (James Kierans), Mark Quinn, Paddy Farrelly.