Spring in Drogheda’s step going into summer break

Luke Heeney celebrates at the final whistle after Drogheda United scored late to secure a point against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United assistant manager Dáire Doyle says the squad have gone into the summer break with an extra spring in their step after wins against Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers were followed by a battling draw at Bohemians last Friday night.

That result means the Boynesiders are now closer to Tim Clancy’s St Pat’s in fourth place than they are to second-bottom Finn Harps who trail nine points behind and Doyle said: “Seven points in seven days is a great achievement for a part-time club. These lads are coming from work on Monday and Friday and they deserve such an amount of credit for how they’ve performed in those games.

“We’re really happy with the group and what they do and how committed they are to the group and how disciplined and professional they are.

“But we come here to Bohs and we expect to get a result – that’s how we feel. We’ve managed to take away a point and we’ll take that and enjoy the break and look forward to what’s ahead.

“We managed to pick up 20 points in the first half of the season which is a decent enough reflection. There’s no one that we don’t feel we can pick up results against. Rovers is a perfect example of it. We’ll take that into the second half and look to get as many points as we can. Hopefully that has us closer to the teams ahead of us rather than what’s below us.”

Dean Williams’ late strike salvaged a draw in Dalymount Park and Doyle said: “We would be pleased with a point.

“To concede a goal so close to half-time was disappointing, there were a number of things we wanted to be better at in the second half and I felt we did that. We got closer to breaking ball and second ball which allowed us to be able to play and break.

“All four lads that came on had a big impact, so we’re really happy with that.”

Drogheda’s scheduled first game back after the break, at home to UCD on Friday week, has been postponed owing to international call-ups. Goalkeeper Sam Long is with Scotland U21s and Seán Roughan was on standby for Ireland U21s as we went to press.

So the Drogs are next in action away to Derry City on June 17.