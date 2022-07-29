Louth

Son of ex champion boxer Floody throws hat in the ring with Drogheda United

Marcus Cavaroli

DROGHEDA United have today confirmed the signing of Stevan Stanic-Floody, the 18-year-old son of Ballsgrove boxing champion Antonio Floody.

Sydney-born Stanic-Floody only arrived in Ireland a fortnight ago and has signed a professional contract with the club after a very promising underage career in Australia.

Antonio made his Irish debut in the ring in June 1984, winning a gold medal at the Pan Celtic Games. Months earlier, the Holy Family BC man had won his first Irish title after a number of previous cruel defeats and he went on to be a real force in the game at top amateur level.

A left-winger with an eye for goal, Stevan says it’s a dream come true to play for his dad’s home-town club.

“I’m buzzing at the moment,” he said. “I’ve come here to play football and it’s great to get a chance with Drogheda.”

Living in Ballsgrove, he says he has been welcomed with open arms by the club and wants to make an impression.

“When I decided to leave Australia to follow my career, Ireland and Drogheda was my first step. I haven’t even managed to meet many of my cousins yet,” he added.

His sister Mary is a professional footballer in Australia and is part of the national junior team.

“Dad encouraged us to go into football, rather than boxing. I know he was a great boxer, but he never says much about it.”

