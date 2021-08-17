SOFT GOAL SINKS DROGS

Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers is closed down by Jake Hyland and Gary Deegan during Sunday's match at Head in the Game Park. Photos by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Dinny Corcoran tries to hold off Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes at Head in the Game Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

IT felt a bit like David versus Goliath on Sunday afternoon as Ireland’s champions came to town and duly picked up another three points in the defence of their title.

Drogheda weren’t actually far off being full-strength, but the loss of Chris Lyons through injury is proving a setback of seismic proportions and not even the encouraging debut of former Birmingham City defender Joe Redmond could make up for the absence of the livewire striker.

Overall the Boynesiders simply didn’t have enough quality in the final third of the field, and it didn’t help that skipper Jake Hyland failed to clear the first Rovers defender with any of three attacking free kicks he took.

Where Drogheda couldn’t be faulted, though, was for their effort as they kept going for the full 90 minutes and rightly were applauded for their spirited performance at the final whistle.

Rovers set the tone for a one-sided first half when Sean Hoare teed up Graham Burke whose low shot was pushed onto the butt of the post by keeper David Odumosu.

Aaron Greene was off target with another effort from distance before ex Dundalk star Richie Towell unleashed a fierce 25-yard drive which was fisted away by Odumosu.

Rovers defender Liam Scales then got in on the act with another well-struck shot that was blocked by the body of Daniel O’Reilly.

Drogheda had barely got out of their half as the clock ticked towards 20 minutes, but that was a glimmer of a chance when Killian Phillips broke up an attack and played an excellent pass up to Jordan Adeyemo.

The young striker had James Clarke - making his first start of the season - tearing up the centre of the field into a scoring position, but unfortunately Adeyemo didn’t spot him quickly enough and Rovers managed to avert the danger.

There were muted shouts for a penalty when a Danny Mandroiu cross appeared to strike the hand of Gary Deegan, but instead only a corner was awarded and Mandroiu’s brilliant ball to the back post was met first-time on the volley by Burke.

The stinging shot was goal-bound, but Drogheda’s new signing Redmond stood his ground and made a fine block on the line.

Sean Gannon then fired straight at Odumosu and Chris McCann sent a shot fizzing past the upright before Greene had another effort blocked by the excellent Redmond as the onslaught continued.

The home supporters were doing their best to lift Drogheda and they almost had something to cheer about in the 44th minute when Conor Kane and Clarke combined to release Adeyemo who got a shot away, but Alan Mannus made a fine save and the striker was in any case offside.

The last action of the half was another excellent shot from man-of-the-match Burke which was brilliantly parried by Drogheda’s best player Odumosu.

Drogheda looked comfortable enough in the opening stages of the second period, with Rovers restricted to a couple of long-range shots including one from Towell which Odumosu saved well.

But after all their heroic defending, it was gut-wrenching to see Drogheda concede the softest of goals which proved to the winner for Rovers in the 54th minute.

Burke received the ball near the byline and weighed up his options, but Redmond stood too far off him and the three-time Republic of Ireland international drove the ball into the six-yard area.

Even then Drogheda seemed to be well covered, but both O’Reilly and Dane Massey hesitated and the unmarked Greene took full advantage of the confusion, tapping the ball in for the easiest of goals.

In fairness, Drogheda didn’t lie down and with the help of fresh legs off the bench they pegged Rovers back for long spells in the remaining 40 minutes or so.

They finally registered their shot at goal in the 69th minute and perhaps substitute Mark Doyle should have done better as the ball sat up nicely for him and he lobbed over the bar from just inside the box.

The home side were screaming for a penalty shortly after when driven Massey cross struck Hoare who seemed to have his arm out, but referee Ray Matthews was unconvinced and awarded a corner.

Ronan Murray’s kick was knocked goalwards by Killian Phillips towards Jake Hyland whose header was cleared off the line.

There was another sniff of goal in the 82nd minute as Luke Heeney’s ball forward caught the Hoops flat-footed and Doyle seemed to be through on goal, but the Skerries man wasn’t sharp enough in front of goal and Hoare arrived in the nick of time to take the ball off the substitute.

Even in injury time Rovers were under some pressure, but despite a couple of goalmouth scrambles they survived to take another three points and retain top spot in the table.

They will now hope to qualify for the group stage of the Europa Conference League, while Drogheda turn their focus to a vital Louth derby in the hope of ending their miserable run of five consecutive defeats in the league and cup.

DROGHEDA UNITED: David Odumosu 8; James Brown 7, Joe Redmond 8 (Ronan Murray 63min, 7), Daniel O’Reilly 7, Dane Massey 7 (Dinny Corcoran 80min, 6), Conor Kane 7; Killian Phillips 7, Gary Deegan 7 (Luke Heeney 80min, 7), Jake Hyland 6; James Clarke 6 (Darragh Markey 56min, 7), Jordan Adeyemo 6 (Mark Doyle 56min, 6). Subs not used: Sam O’Brien, Mohammed Boudiaf, Charles Mutawe, Colin McCabe.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus 7; Sean Hoare 8, Roberto Lopes 8, Liam Scales 8; Sean Gannon 7, Chris McCann 7, Richie Towell 7 (Gary O’Neill 76min, 6), Sean Kavanagh 7; Danny Mandroiu 7 (Rory Gaffney 69min, 7), Aaron Greene 7, Graham Burke 8 (Dylan Watts 68min, 7). Subs not used: Joey O’Brien, Lee Grace, Ronan Finn, Aidomo Emakhu, Max Murphy, Leon Pohls.

Referee: Ray Matthews

ATTENDANCE: 350