Smith Rocks the seasiders with equaliser

Reenan Duff, Dromin gets his pass away despite the efforts of Rock Celtic's Darragh O'Grady. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Under-17

ROCK CELTIC 2

DROMIN UNITED 2

IT was honours even in this mediocre Under-17 League mid-week match at Sandy Lane and probably a fair result.

Dromin had more reason to bemoan not securing victory as they had most of the play and certainly the best and more numerous clear scoring chances.

Rock started on the front foot, forcing three corners in a row that resulted in Dylan Simpson cashing in on a scramble in the Dromin goalmouth to score from close range after only a couple of minutes’ play.

But the Seasdiers were distinctly flattered to be on terms at the half-time break after Dromin squandered all but one of a handful of clear-cut openings which yielded the equaliser by the dangerous Cameron Maher on 20 minutes.

He, however, was the main culprit when it came to not converting the opportunities that his side fashioned, especially in the first half, with the second period being on the whole non-descript by comparison.

Straight after Rock had gone ahead Maher had a great chance with the goal at his mercy and then teammate Adam Cromwell failed to capitalise after two Rock defenders made unsuccessful attempts to clear from inside their penalty box. Cromwell turned as the ball broke to him in space in front of the goal but he failed to find the target.

Maher was foiled by a great save from the home keeper as the forward streaked clear in the box and the advancing Maddy went down to save with his leg.

Josh Lynch had a goal disallowed for offside for the visitors, while Ronan Duff fluffed another great chance in front of goal to put them ahead.

In a rare threat to the Dromin goal, Joseph Byrne’s cross was nearly deflected into the net.

Then the outstanding piece of play in the match by Rock midfield orchestrator Mark Leavy enabled Byrne to restore the lead for Rock just before the break.

Excitement and goalmouth action was at a premium in the second half and after Rock had escaped with conceding a corner kick from a mis-cued clearance by Kai Akhal, it proved a short-lived reprieve.

They failed to clear the resulting set piece and Colm Smith collected the ball and from a difficult angle beyond the right -hand post curled a delightful shot into the far top corner of the Rock net at the mid-way point in the half.

Towards the end of the second half, just like in the first, Rock posed more of an attacking threat, and Dromin had a big let-off when Tai Akhal headed down a corner kick for his side’s scorer Byrne to hook a shot that looked bound for the Dromin net, only to rebound back off the inside of the post.

However, just before the final whistle Rock experienced a similar escape when Ronan Duff stole clear of the home defence inside the box and struck the upright.

Goalkeeper Maddy, in the seconds remaining, then came to the rescue when saving from Thomas Gernon who had also eluded Rock’s marking in the penalty box.

Rock: Conor Maddy, Cian Sheridan, Sean Gartland, Joey O’Brien, Kai Akhal, Frank Yu, Dylan Simpson, Niall Lir, Eddie Territt, Sebastian McGeough, Darragh O’Grady, Thomas McNamara, Joseph Byrne, Mark Leavy.

Dromin: Laurence Fay, Cian Martin, Emmett Carroll, Sam Maguire,, Kyle Vinrhijn, Colm Smith, Ciaran Kirwin, Adam Cromwell, Ronan Duff, Cameron Maher, Josh Lynch, Thomas Gernon, Keelon Maher, Dara Skelly.