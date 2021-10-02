SKIPPER FEELS DROGS NEED POINTS FAST

DROGHEDA United captain James Brown admits his team are going to have to start picking up points fast to avoid being sucked into the relegation play-off position. Back-to-back defeats to Waterford and then St Patrick’s Athletic have dragged the Boynesiders back into relegation trouble and depending on other results they could be in the bottom two if they don’t beat doomed Longford Town in their next match on Friday week. Asked if he had a total points tally in mind to reach safety, Brown said: “I’m not sure. I think Finn Harps drawing with Dundalk is actually an alright result for us, to be fair, but we can’t really rely on anybody else. “We have to start picking up points and it would have been massive to get a draw tonight (against St Pat’s). “I think maybe two or three wins might see us over the line, but we’re going to get them pretty fast because the season’s coming to a close quickly. “We’ve a massive last four games and I think three of them are away from home as well.” Alfie Lewis’ 94th-minute winner for St Pat’s left the home dressing-room understandably deflated and it’s not a feeling Brown wants to see repeated any time soon. “We’ve been through it before in the Rovers game and it’s horrible to concede in the last minute,” he said. “I think we played really well and I don’t recall them having many shots in the game. “With a strike like that there’s not much you can do and Dave can’t really do anything about it, but I had a look at it on the video and there’s probably things we could have done to prevent the shot.” Drogheda will have plenty of time to reflect on the defeat as this Friday’s game away to Finn Harps has been postponed owing to goalkeeper David Odumosu’s call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad for their upcoming games against Luxembourg and Montenegro - Killian Phillips is also in the extended squad for the second of those international fixtures. “It is and isn’t a good thing,” Brown reflected. “Days like today are horrible and you want to get over it and you’d kind of like to bounce back and get playing again straightaway. “We’re going to have to dwell on it now for another week or so, but at least we can regroup and look at it and analyse the game and go from there. “I’m delighted for them and they both deserve it - especially Dave. I think he was on standby last time and was close. Killian’s flying as well and I wish them the best of luck.”