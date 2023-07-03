Shock first-round exit for Bellurgan United

No joy for Ray Finnegan and Bellurgan United in last week's Challenge Cup tie.

BELLURGAN UNITED 1

LAST season’s beaten Challenge Cup finalists Bellurgan United have been dumped out of this year’s competition by Division 2 outfit Bailieboro Celtic in the first round.

A controversial goal five minutes from time enabled Bailieboro to snatch victory in a tie that Bellurgan dominated.

This was a tricky away assignment on the face of it on Friday night last, as Bailieboro lead Division 2 on the back of a succession of wins. However, Bellurgan put their struggles in the league aside as they owned possession and created enough chances to advance.

They managed to take the lead, with Sean McEvoy putting them in front in the first half, but that single goal scarcely did justice to them.

The home goalkeeper came to Bailieboro’s rescue when he tipped an effort over the crossbar and they had another let-off when the ball was cleared off the home goal-line following a corner kick.

The hosts came more into the tie in the second half and benefited from a piece of good fortune to draw level on the hour courtesy of an own goal.

This lifted Bailieboro, but Bellurgan still retained control of the play and continued to make scoring chances.

However, following a breakaway attack the visitors endured heartache on the double. First, Bellurgan felt that one of the home strikers handled the ball during the build-up, and then it broke to a teammate who the away side felt was offside.

However, the referee allowed play to continue, the offside-looking player scored and the goal was allowed to stand, leaving Bellurgan to rue a couple of other crucial moments in the game.

The first came just before the decisive goal when substitute Mark McArdle broke through, only to shoot wide.

Then, after his team had fallen behind, Danny McDonald had an opportunity to equalise, but he shot straight at the Bailieboro goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty box.

Bellurgan UNITED: Sean McGeough, Conor Dorris, Ray Finnegan, Mario Kolak (Brady Duffy), Danny McDonald, Eoghan Traynor, John Smith, Sean McEvoy (Mark McArdle), Ryan Duffy (Peter McCarthy), Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor.