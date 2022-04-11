Shepperd has ‘learned so much’ from Dundalk’s opening round of matches

8 April 2022; Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Nathan Shepperd was the name on everyone's lips leaving Richmond Park on Friday night as his two huge second half saves denied Eoin Doyle and St Patrick's Athletic victory at Inchicore.

Indeed, such was the quality of the 21-year-old's display that even the former Bolton Wanderers striker went up to shake his hand after the second one seven minutes from time.

“He just said ‘well done’ and that was about it," Shepperd said when asked about the exchange.

Well done, indeed.

Presuming he lines out against Sligo Rovers this Friday, it will be just the Welsh U21 international's 10th game at adult level but he has already quickly made an impression having swapped the Brentford B team for Oriel Park back in January.

His latest clean sheet was his fifth in nine outings – a figure that took 30 games to reach last year – while the only two goals he has conceded in his last seven games at club level have been from the penalty spot.

Shepperd admits the adjustment to men's football hasn't been easy but he feels he is learning well on the job right now.

"It’s been a big adjustment," he said.

"I’ve learned so much so far, first round of fixtures, nine games. Every one has been completely different. Each team has a different threat and it’s just adapting to that and how we go about it. Hopefully now we can start winning games."

While Shepperd and the back four have been doing their bit by shutting out teams, he wants to see his side unlock opposition defences as they enter another busy run of games.

"It’s not bad," he said of his current run.

"It would have been nice if in the games we’ve drawn, if we’d come away with wins in a couple of them but it’s not too bad.

“I think we can really push on to be honest. There have been a good couple of games where you think ‘if we had won those games, it wouldn’t have been unfair’ and then if we’d had three points it would put us in a far better position in the league.

"We’ve done the first nine games, it’s just about pushing on now, really kicking on and taking the next step."

While his saves dominated the headlines on Friday night, Shepperd feels his all round game from his distribution to how he is dealing with crosses is the most pleasing aspect.

"I’ve learned so much in nine games which - no disrespect to Brentford B or 23s football – I wouldn’t have learned staying there.

"That aspect of my game has obviously come into question a lot more than it would have if I had stayed there. It’s all good, it’s all experience, to challenge yourself at this level. I’m just happy at the minute.

“It’s nice for myself to have a few big moments but the rest of it it’s the boys stopping those moments happening. Some of it goes unnoticed, little blocks, big tackles. That’s as big as making a save, when I don’t have to do anything, At the end of the day, I’m the last chance. I think defensively we’re doing OK but we need to be better all around the pitch," said Shepperd.