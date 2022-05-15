Shel-shocked Dayle has ‘six-pointer’ in his sights

Rooney, then of Shelbourne, celebrates a goal against Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park with current Drogheda teammate Gary Deegan in 2020. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Happier days - Dayle Rooney celebrates after scoring Drogheda United's goal during the 1-1 draw away to St Patrick's Athletic on April 1st. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

AFTER seven seasons and more than a hundred first-team appearances for Shelbourne prior to signing for Drogheda United just before Christmas, it wasn’t the happiest of returns to Tolka Park for Dayle Rooney last Friday night.

The 24-year-old - one of seven current Drogs players who have played for Shels in the past - hobbled out of his former home ground feeling sore on two fronts, having taken a knock to the calf during the 1-0 defeat.

But Rooney insisted Drogheda would bounce back - and no better time than this Friday night when second-bottom Finn Harps are the visitors to Head in the Game Park.

With league leaders Shamrock Rovers coming up the M1 next Monday evening there’s no getting away from the fact that the Boynesiders need to stop the rot soon and Rooney said: “Every game is important and we’ve just got to pick up as many points as we can.

“We’ve got Finn Harps next and it’s a six-pointer, you could say, so hopefully we can take something from that.

“But it’s a long season and there’s still plenty of points to play for, so we can turn it around. We’ve a good dressing-room and a good group, and we’ll work hard and put it right.

“Hopefully at home we can get the crowd behind us on Friday and get ourselves out of this little run we’re on.”

Rooney’s two previous visits to the capital proved successful as he scored the Drogheda goal in the creditable 1-1 draw at St Pat’s before providing an assist in the 2-0 win at UCD.

However he wasn’t as influential in Tolka Park on Friday night as the Boynesiders struggled to create scoring opportunities.

“We’re disappointed,” he said when asked about the mood in the camp after the match.

“We thought we deserved more from that. We put on a good performance in the first half, and in the second half they took what was probably their only clear-cut chance and it ended up in a 1-0 win which is hard to take.

“I thought the game plan would work and in the first half we limited their chances, but we’ve probably got to do more in the final third ourselves and get closer to the goal.

“It was my first time playing here (Tolka Park) since I left Shels and it’s strange, but you just have to get on with it and play your normal game.

“I’m enjoying it at Drogheda. I’m playing every week, which is good, and we just need some good results to go with it now.

“But it’s not about my own performance, it’s results that are the main thing.”