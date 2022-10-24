Shane O’Callaghan hails Rock Celtic’s ‘enormous achievement’ in retaining Kilmessan Shield title

The Rock Celtic outfit that retained the Kilmessan Shield title with victory over Quay Celtic last weekend. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Manager Shane O’Callaghan hailed his young guns “enormous achievement” in becoming the first Rock Celtic team to successfully defend a Cup trophy when retaining the Kilmessan Shield in thrilling and dramatic fashion with two goals in the last 10 minutes sealing a comeback victory at Glenmuir Park.

Quay appeared on their way to victory on Saturday afternoon when they scored a few minutes after the break, but the Seasiders, in characteristic fashion, in their successful defence of the trophy, struck back with 17 year-old Mark Leavy and fellow substitute Seán Hand most responsible for successfully implementing the team’s switch in gameplan that resulted in retaining the Shield.

“We do have a habit of going behind and making it difficult for ourselves,” said O’Callaghan.

"We did it against Trim .But we always have a game plan. We have two game plans and we switched to the second part when we went down. We pressed higher and played a different sort of formation and different sort of game.

“We had two weeks to prepare for it (the final) and we were well-drilled and the lads stuck to it.

“It’s alright having a game plan unless the players actually execute it then there is no real point to it. The lads did fantastically well to get us over the line, especially a young kid like Mark Leavy coming on and completely changing the outcome of the game.

He pointed out that “that’s what they are there for” in acknowledging the key role that his substitutes had in the result. “There’s no point in having a squad. We had 22 players who travelled with us today. You only can put 18 on a card, but that’s another tough, difficult decision for me in the last week”.

O’Callaghan added that he had “great trust and faith” in Mark, bringing him to play at this grade knowing he “was more than good enough to play at this level. He showed it against Duleek a couple of weeks ago. He came on and changed the whole complexion of the game and he did it again today. I’m delighted for him”.

The system of 3-5-2 that the team plays has served them well over the last five or six weeks and they really improved, but it allowed Quay a lot of possession..

Essentially, the formation was due to the fact he hadn’t a striker at his disposal. Aaron Comerford has been out for four months with a torn hamstring. Barry O’Hare has a muscle injury and he lost Kizito (Ekwueme) unfortunately as well.

It resulted in playing two “false 9s” in Jack Reid and Ronan Sands.

To win the competition for the first time last season and then to defend it required something special, he agreed. “Rock Celtic has never done it in their history, never retained a Cup like we did. Maybe there’s a special omen”.

What’s more they did it the hard way, which entailed beating the best. The holders were drawn in a group with Glenmuir and Ardee, and qualified then to play Parkvilla, and defeated them in the quarter finals, and then Trim, who are the top two teams in the league.

From the last eight stages the victorious manager was aware “nobody really gave us a prayer. To come and do this is an enormous achievement for the group of players who are still incredibly young as well”.

FOR DONAL

In a touching gesture, when presented with the Shield, Ed Maguire took the opportunity to dedicate the triumph to club chairman Donal Lynch.

The winning team captain recalled that he gave him his first team debut at 16. He said that he had a tough time in the last year.

The former team manager was happily present and in good form to witness and revel in the side’s victory.