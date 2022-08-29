Shamrocks win Dundalk Junior League title

Brian Renaghan, Fyffes, presenting the league trophy along with league chairman Robbie Rafferty to Aaron Casey, team captain of Shamrocks after they clinched the title.

Shamrocks bridged a seven-year gap to be crowned the Dundalk Summer League champions for the sixth time.

A 2-0 win over Glenmuir with the goals supplied by Deane Browne and Robert Mackin enabled the Fatima outfit to finish two points clear of closest challengers Quay Celtic.

The teams were tied at the head of the table for a large part of the campaign, but Quay’s draw with Carrick in their penultimate game opened the door for Shamrocks to become outright leaders.

That was handed to them with Thatch unable to field a team and so Shamrocks gained the points.

To Quay’s credit, they pushed the title race to the wire, beating Clancy Cup finalists St Dominic’s 5-2 in their final game.

So Shamrocks needed to win their last match against Glenmuir, which they duly did on Wednesday night last.

That presented the new champions with the opportunity to complete a clean sweep of all the league’s three major trophies that are up for contesting this season. The feat was last achieved by Muirhevnamor in 2016.

They are semi-finalists in the McConville Cup, and completed the second leg of the treble on Saturday night when they lifted the Clancy Cup.

They had to fight hard to overcome Glenmuir despite the fillip of a ninth minute goal from Robbie Mackin. They struggled to hold on to their slender lead up to half-time, against very spirited opponents.

The home side went all out in the second period to get on even terms, but were let down by poor finishing.

The defining moment in the match arrived with just over 20 minutes left. A long clearance from deep in the Shamrocks half was pounced on by Brown and as the Hoops forward raced goalwards, he was taken down in the box.

He powerfully put away the spot-kick to put Shamrocks 2-0 ahead. Undaunted, Glenmuir piled on the pressure but were unable to force a way back into the game.

Barry Casey, the present manager, also filled the role when they were successful in 2015. This time he was assisted by Liam Lindsay.

Consolation

Consolation for league runners-up Quay and especially ace-scorer Scott Hearty came in that his four goals in the 5-2 win over St Dominic’s made him the season’s equal top marksman in the league.

He finished on the same total of 20 goals as Rampart’s Seán Bailey, who netted both his side’s goals in the 3-2 defeat by Bellurgan in their last game of the season.

The pair also shared the distinction with Shamrocks’ Anton Reilly of scoring the most goals in one game, which was four goals.

Rock earned a welcome win with evergreen striker Derek Delany and young fellow striker Niall Leer supplying the goals as they defeated Glenmuir 2-0.

Results:

Rock Celtic 2 (Niall Leer, Derek Delany) Glenmuir Utd 0; Quay Celtic 5 (Scott Hearty 4 Joe Dunne) St Dominic’s 2 (Darren Meenan,

Colm Bracken); Bellurgan Utd 3 (Ollie McGuinness 2, Coran Lindsey) Rampart Celtic 2 (Seán Bailey 2); Glenmuir Utd 0 Shamrocks 2 (Robbie Mackin, Deane Browne); Rock Celtic 5 (Sam Malone 2, Oran O’Hanlon, Rory Kirk, Eddie Territt) Faughart Rovers 1 (Leonard Grey).

McConville Cup

The Clancy Cup finalists have been kept apart in the semi-finals of the McConville Cup. In the draw made at Saturday night’s Clancy final, Shamrocks were pulled out to play Bellurgan, who made a strong finish to the league.

That tie will take place on Wednesday, September 7, at Glenmuir Park. The other tie between St Dominic’s and Rampart is the following night at Clancy Park. Both games will have a 7:30pm kick-off. The final is arranged for Oriel Park on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30pm.

League top-scorers

Seán Bailey, Rampart, 20; Scott Hearty, Quay, 20; Deane Browne, Shamrocks, 14; David Ward, Shamrocks, 13; Ciarán Walsh, Rampart, 9; Ryan Marron, Carrick, 8; Callum Sheedy, Thatch, 8; Anton Reilly, Shamrocks, 7; Kyle Carroll, St Dominic's, 7; Rory Kirk, Rock Celtic, 7; Evin Durnin, Rock Celtic, 7; James O'Connor, Shamrocks, 7; Joe Dunne, Quay, 7; Neil Ferguson, Rampart, 6; Gavin Gaffney, Dominic's, 5; Travis Crowley, Bay, 5; Cillian Gartland, Carrick, 5; Samson Lishhabanya, Carrick, 5.

Hat-tricks

Ciarán Walsh, Rampart, 2; Seán Bailey, Rampart, 2; Anton Reilly, Shamrocks, 1; Scott Hearty, Quay, 1; Thomas Daly, Quay, 1; Tomiwa Osho, Glenmuir, 1; Ryan Marron, Carrick, 1; Neil Ferguson, Rampart, 1; John Smith, Bellurgan, 1; Seán Murden, Bellurgan, 1.

Top individual score

Anton Reilly, Shamrocks 4 vs Quay; Seán Bailey, Rampart 4 vs Thatch; Scott Hearty, Quay 4 vs St Dominic’s.