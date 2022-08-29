Shamrocks complete the second part of a potential treble with Clancy Cup final triumph

This Clancy Cup final was as good as over after a madcap first 10 minutes on Saturday night with Shamrocks opening up a 3-1 lead. Picture: Ken Finegan

This Clancy Cup final was as good as over after a madcap first 10 minutes on Saturday night with Shamrocks opening up a 3-1 lead and their opponents down to 10 men with Conor Macken sent-off at the home of the man after whom the competition is named.

In a furious start, David Ward, after only 20 seconds, tapped Shamrocks into the lead.

The champions were then awarded the first of two spot-kicks with only three minutes on the clock. Deane Browne firmly despatched the kick down the middle of the goal, and did the same with the second penalty.

The decision to award the second spot-kick evoked strong protests and before Browne stepped up to take it, Macken had left the field with referee Brian Murphy showing him a red card amid a flurry of yellows up to that point.

Squeezed in between, the dismissed Macken planted a firm header to the net when he evaded the Shamrocks defence to meet Darren Meenan’s pinpoint corner-kick at the near post to reduce the deficit to the minimum with less than 10 minutes gone.

But the second penalty two minutes later was game defining, leaving Dominic’s with a mountain to climb as they tried in vain to make it a lucky third appearance in the final of the competition, with victory eluding them again..

Browne completed his hat-trick when set-up in open space in front of goal by Alex Tegulea after a terrific, weaving run in along the endline on the left. He fired low and hard to the net with under a half an hour to play, and the Fatima side had all but sealed their fourth win in the competition, and completed the second leg of now the very real prospect of the treble.

Dominic’s put up a spirited fight after the break, defying the handicap of playing with a player short, to come close to scoring on three occasions.

Shamrocks seemed content they had done enough, but the two best scoring opportunities of the half fell to Ward.

He got away from the Dominic’s defence inside the penalty box but McCabe, with an up-stretched hand, managed to push away his delicate chip.

Then, later, with the goal at his mercy from no more than a couple of yards, Ward guided a hard-struck cross past the post.

Before that, Mickey Gray struck the side-netting at the other end from a Meenan free-kick.

The plucky losers then gave the winners a fright, pulling back a goal with eight minutes remaining when Stephen Hutchinson struck a free-kick from outside the box into the corner of the net.

Shamrocks: Conan Rooney, Ray McCann, Alex Tegulea, Dan Mulligan, Aaron Casey, Anton Reilly, Deane Browne, Stephen Fisher, David Ward, Callum Casey, Benji Dada, Nathan Smith, Glen Macken, Ross Dillon, Anto Reilly, Dylan Lindsey, Gareth O’Hare, Robbie Macken, Seán Smyth, Dara Akinade.

St Dominic’s: Aidan McCabe, Mickey Gray, Jake Macken, Pauric Browne, Alan Carr, Kyle Carroll, Darren Meenan, Conor Macken, Ruairí Cooney, Gavin Gaffey, Josh Hanna, Stephen Hutchinson, Kian Newell, Conor Mullins, Shane Taaffe, Aaron Quinn, Conard Quinn, Seán Byrne, Barry Gray, Ryan Casey.