Shamrock Rovers won’t want to follow Dundalk FC’s post-Europe hangover from 2017, says Lilywhites’ legend Chris Shields

Lilywhite legend Chris Shields feels all the pressure is on Shamrock Rovers heading into Friday’s crunch league meeting with Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The reigning champions will arrive at the Carrick Road venue this week seeking their first win of the campaign having lost once and drawn five of their opening six matches prior to the international break.

No team has ever gone on to win the SSE Airtricity League title after such a poor start and the pressure on the Hoops will only grow if they fail to pick up three points at Oriel – a venue where they have won just four times in 23 matches in the last decade. Indeed, of the last seven matches between the sides in Dundalk, the Lilywhites have won five, drawn one and lost just once – a 4-0 defeat in September 2020 when Filippo Giovagnoli opted to play a weakened side at a time when he was preparing for a Europa League play-off against KÍ Klaksvik a few days later.

Shields, who scored three times in wins over Rovers at Oriel Park in his Dundalk days, has some sympathy for the Tallaght men.

Having been part of Stephen Kenny’s history making side of 2016, who became the first Irish team to pick up points in the group stages of European competition, he knows how challenging the next year can be.

After the highs of that campaign, which saw Dundalk battle it out with AZ Alkmaar, Zenit St Petersburg and Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Lilywhites got off to a disappointing start to 2017. This would eventually lead to them relinquishing their title as Cork City’s lead proved unassailable by the time the Lilywhites got into gear.

Shields, who played just a half an hour in the opening five matches of that campaign due to a niggling injury, says it can be very hard to get going again after the additional effort required of negotiating a title challenge and a group stage campaign, as Rovers did last season in the Europa Conference League.

“It was hard,” he said, “but it was even harder in my own situation because I was injured playing in 2016. Then because the season ran so long I didn’t really have time to get it sorted properly so you’re fighting against time really and just patching yourself up and trying to make yourself fit.

“That’s why I played so few games at the start of 2017 but I was hampered for the majority of 2017. That came from the season before but because everyone was playing so well in 2016, you’d play injured because you don’t want to miss any of those great nights but you saw the impact it had on nearly all of our squad in 2017 and that’s where the worry for Rovers might come in now.

“In 2017 with us, we had given ourselves too big a gap to go and close down and that’s what I’m sure Rovers won’t want happening now at this stage of the season with Bohs and Derry having a decent start to the season. Bohs, in particular, have had a very good start.”

Shields, now plying his trade at Linfield in the NIFL Premiership, said it can be the most frustrating thing in the world when you know you have the quality to beat teams but can’t.

“It's almost like something just won’t click into gear for you,” said the 32-year-old.

I remember the night in Galway where there was a massive deflection at the end and they beat us 2-1. Even a point wouldn’t have been great but a defeat just seemed so much worse. That’s kind of what is happening to Rovers at the minute.

“It looked like they would hang on in Drogheda for the win but didn’t. Everyone in the country probably expected them to have a comfortable win against Cork in Tallaght but it was 4-4 and it’s so unlike Rovers to ship four goals like that in Tallaght. It has just lingered and lingered to the point you don’t know when their first league win is going to come but they’re probably the team who is going to benefit most from the international break.”

That said, Shields feels Stephen O’Donnell’s side can add to Rovers’ winless start on Friday.

“Stevie seems to have got the lads gelled more now. I was there on the opening night in Oriel and things didn’t seem quite there yet but you could tell there was a good spirit.

“I’ve watched the results come in over the last few weeks and it looks like that is the case with Dundalk now. It probably wasn’t the best performance in Drogheda but they’ve come away with a 1-0 win and that’s when you know you’ve stuff to rely on other than playing well. Winning when not playing well is the trait of a very good team.

“Saying that the international break has come at a good time for Rovers, on the other hand one of the last places you want to be going at this point in time is up to Oriel Park.

“I don’t think they’ve won there since after we played Sheriff and we weren’t too despondent with losing that one so their record there isn’t great and that will be on their minds.”

With another tricky trip to face Bohemians in Dalymount Park to follow the match in Oriel, Shields feels it will definitely be in Rovers’ heads not to fall too far behind like Dundalk did in 2017.

“We played some good football that year but the start we had was too bad,” said Shields.

“The defeat (to Cork) in Oriel before the mid-season break would have made the gap 12 points but it became 18 and Cork just kicked on after that and were rightfully winners but we did have some great performances that year – in the two legs against Rosenborg there was some fantastic football played.

“We had some great members of the squad who maybe didn’t stay around the following year – the likes of Nico Vemmelund, I was gutted to see him go and it was a pity he didn’t hang around for the 18 or 19 seasons because he probably could have gone on to play at a higher level but it just wasn’t the case.

“Had we won the Cup, losing on penalties on hard, we would have won the other two domestic trophies on offer because we had won the League Cup with one of our best performances that year going down to Tallaght against Rovers in the Cup final and beating them 3-0. There were moments like that where it did happen but it just didn’t happen often enough in the league for us.

“The long season the year before really did take it out of us because we were only finished in December and we were back in the first week of January because I think the league began starting early that year as well so that didn’t really help us and we kind of knew the writing was on the wall early in the season. I’m sure Rovers won’t want that happening now given the huge plaudits for what they achieved last year, and rightly so.”

With just 6 wins from their last 24 matches in all competitions, Shields is well aware that the punishing schedule around competing in Europe can have an impact down the line.

“I’m sure it does take its toll,” he said.

“If you look at Alan Mannus, he has been a brilliant, brilliant keeper but he’s 40 now and there’s another couple of lads like the Rory Gaffney’s, who are still playing at a really high level but they might not be able for the Friday-Monday side of it anymore which does come with success. You have games pushed back and especially with Europe coming up there will be games thrown in left, right and centre.

“It’ll be a busy few months for them but that’s something where the mid-20s age group at Rovers are going to have to step up and become quite experienced maybe a little bit earlier than they’d like.”

With no game for Linfield this weekend, Shields – who made 348 appearances for Dundalk - said he will definitely be watching on Friday.

“I’ve no game this week so I’ll either watch it on LOITV or I’ll try and get down. I’d love to get down for it because it’s a game I’d obviously keep my eye on. I don’t know if I get down, hopefully I will, but I’ll see it regardless and I’d love to get down for it.

“I try and get down as often as I can but it’s hard with family life. I’ve two kids under two and I’m usually gone all day Saturday so I feel bad if I nip off early on a Friday evening because then I’m basically gone for the weekend but I do try and get down.

“Sean (Murray) obviously keeps a close eye on it as well and he’s a good friend so we try and get down but it’s harder than I thought it’d be. I thought I’d get down most weekends when I left but it’s not a reality when you’ve such a young family.”

Whether he makes it in the flesh or not, Shields is hoping Dundalk can beat Rovers on Friday to make things interesting from a neutral perspective.

“I’d love to see it,” he said.

“It’s a huge game for Rovers already and it’s only the seventh game of the year. Their next two games are absolutely massive and they’re away both times to two teams who are playing well.

“The games and the atmosphere are so fiery so that’s going to be the real test of character for Shamrock Rovers. In the meantime, it’ll be interesting to see what Derry do in the next few weeks as well because I’m sure they’ll be annoyed with the points that they’ve dropped this year.

“They’ve a keen intent to go and win the league and from the outside looking in it does look like Derry would be the best suited to challenge Rovers. That’s not always the case but that’s how it looked on paper at the start of the year so they’ll need to start picking up points too rather than dropping them.

“They drew with Sligo the last time whereas you would have fancied Derry to beat them at home so you can’t really be dropping points like that,” said Shields.