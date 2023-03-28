Louth

Shamrock Rovers won’t want to follow Dundalk FC’s post-Europe hangover from 2017, says Lilywhites’ legend Chris Shields

James Rogers

Lilywhite legend Chris Shields feels all the pressure is on Shamrock Rovers heading into Friday’s crunch league meeting with Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The reigning champions will arrive at the Carrick Road venue this week seeking their first win of the campaign having lost once and drawn five of their opening six matches prior to the international break.

Privacy