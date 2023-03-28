Shamrock Rovers are still the team to beat, insists Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell feels Shamrock Rovers are still the side to beat this season despite their below-par start to the campaign.

Stephen Bradley’s side will travel to Oriel Park on Friday night in search of their first victory of the season, having drawn five and lost one of their opening six matches prior to the international break.

No side has ever won the league title after such a poor start but O’Donnell insists no one should be writing off the Hoops.

“The bottom line is Shamrock Rovers aren’t going to be far off it come the end of the season. I’d still have them as one of the favourites, if not the favourite, from a depth and quality point of view,” said O’Donnell.

“Their squad, their players and their success tells you that. They’ve drawn five and lost one so they’ve not lost many games and in a lot of the games that they drew they were the more dominant team in all of the games really.

“We know the quality that they carry. They’ve won the last three leagues and they’ve a really big squad and a big depth of talent so we know it’s going to be a really difficult game.

“Nothing has changed since the start of the season. Their start to the season doesn’t change that but we also know that when we play to our ability that we’re very good and very competitive as well.”

Having been part of a Dundalk squad who struggled on the back of a European group stage campaign in 2017, O’Donnell knows personally how difficult it can be to get going again but he feels the Rovers of now are better equipped to deal with that than Stephen Kenny’s side were six years ago.

“It is tough,” he said of the demands posed by Europe.

“Obviously you’re going deeper into the season and you’ve probably less time off but look they’ve the squad to deal with it. I think they’d have a fair bit bigger squad than we would have had so that’s why they have that squad.

“They basically have two players for every position. It’s part of the game and, as I said, they’ve the depth to deal with it. They would have seen the international break as a chance to reboot with all eyes looking forward to Dundalk at Oriel so we all know what to expect in that regard.”

That said, O’Donnell feels his own side have been making progress too.

“We’re third in the league and we came in the top three last season so I think we’re further forward now and a better team than we were last season.

“We know when we’re at it and mentally really sharp that we can be a match and more than a match for anyone but we also know that if we’re not at it then we can succumb to anyone, as we’ve shown.”

Asked had his own side got title ambitions, O’Donnell said: “I’ve never projected finishes.

“We were bang there in July time and I hear a lot about different clubs’ injuries. I think the narrative seems to be a little bit different this season. Certain teams have injuries and everyone is pointing towards their injuries but yet when our season was derailed a little bit last year in the mid-season there was no mention really of the injuries we had to so many talismen.

“You can’t predict. We could be there and we might not be there. We could get five key players injured out for three or four months, which we did, so obviously if that happens our face changes, our identity changes and our quality changes. You can’t predict. I just know if we play to our potential and get into a rhythm then we’ll be a match for most teams.

“You want to win every match but where would you have projected us to finish in the off season? Most projections I saw was fifth or sixth so we’re not going to jump now to be all conquering.

“We have good lads, with a good attitude. You need breaks with suspensions and injuries. So many games are marginal moments in a game, refereeing decisions… there’s so many intangibles. So long as they give me effort and apply themselves, where that takes us… we could have a great season and not win the league but have a really good season from a performance and individual performance aspect. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s why it’s a brilliant game and everyone rocks up every week to see what’s going to happen.”

While O’Donnell faces a wait to see whether Daniel Kelly will return to action on Friday, Paul Doyle and Louie Annesley look set to miss out, with the latter expected to be unavailable for a couple of weeks at least still as he recovers from an infection that required hospitalisation.

On the Gibraltar international, O’Donnell said: “Louie got a bad infection so it’s going to take him a little bit of time to recuperate.

“It’s one of those sort of freak things. We’ll wait as long as we need to wait for Louie but he’ll be on the right path now and he’ll be a big addition because in his last game he was exceptional against St Pat’s so we’re looking forward to having him back. When your immune system in your body, when you’ve had an infection like that it’s going to take a little bit of time for you to get up to speed to be fair to play matches.”