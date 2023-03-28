Louth

Shamrock Rovers are still the team to beat, insists Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell

argus

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell feels Shamrock Rovers are still the side to beat this season despite their below-par start to the campaign.

Stephen Bradley’s side will travel to Oriel Park on Friday night in search of their first victory of the season, having drawn five and lost one of their opening six matches prior to the international break.

