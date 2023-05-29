Seven heaven for Drogheda’s Emerging Talent Programme squad

Drogheda's ETP squad are hoping to have a ball at the Kennedy Cup. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THE Drogheda Emerging Talent Programme (ETP) Kennedy Cup squad finished their preparations with a fantastic 7-2 win away to Lisburn on Sunday.

Dylan Moore’s side have gone eight games unbeaten since they finalised their 23-man squad for the tournament, which begins in the middle of June.

Drogheda are drawn in a three-team group along with Dundalk and Donegal and Moore has been delighted with his side’s preparations which also included a 3-2 win over Drogheda United’s U14s just a week ago.

“We have been challenging the team in every way possible,” began Moore.

“We went one goal down inside two minutes on Sunday away to Lisburn and we were 2-1 down, but they just responded so well,” he added.

“We have been playing teams who are older and playing in different venues and just doing everything we can to prepare them.”

While there are just over two weeks to go before the big kick-off, Moore will now shift the team’s focus to matters off the field as the build-up continues.

“We’ll have the players in three to four nights a week now. We have a mindfulness coach and a nutritionist and we are trying to give them the best possible preparation,” he explained.

This year’s tournament will take place in University Limerick, with the players living on campus for the duration of the competition.

The team currently have a gofundme page up and running to help meet some of the costs, which are estimated to be around €600 to €700 per player.