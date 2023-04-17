Sensational Square United win from four goals down!

ATHBOY CELTIC6

THE most dramatic game of the weekend happened in Ardee as Square United came from 6-2 down to win 7-6 in their season opener at home to Athboy Celtic!

Speaking after the game, Square manager Adrian Conlon said he had never seen anything like it in more than 25 years as a coach.

The afternoon stated well for Square as they found themselves 2-0 ahead. Ross Gaynor stepped up to convert a penalty inside 10 minutes and not long after a corner was whipped in and Gaynor got on the end of it to score.

But that was as good as it would get for Square in the first half. Athboy scored three almost identical goals as a burst down the right and a cross to the back post was converted with a header on each occasion to see the visitors go 3-2 ahead.

Athboy would go on to add another two goals to see them take a 5-2 lead into the break against a shell-shocked Square.

The hosts made three changes at half-time in an effort to stem the flow, but the visitors scored their sixth goal soon after the restart. Athboy then withdrew their main striker, while Square made their final two changes, and Conlon said that at that point all he wanted from his side was to show some heart. What happened over the next 30 minutes will be talked about for a long time on Deeside!

Ross Gaynor scored his hat-trick goal and left-back Martin Duffy hit a brace before Aidan Lee Martin also scored to level the game at 6-6.

Square played the last 12 minutes with only 10 men as they had used their five subs before losing a player to injury. However, with time almost up Emmet Smith popped up in the right place at the right time to score the game’s 13th goal – Square’s winner – to send the home supporters and the bench into raptures.

Conlon was still coming down from a high when he spoke later that afternoon.

“The lads were incredible. even when we went down to 10 men in the last 12 minutes.

“But there’s not a chance I’d like those type of games every week,” he laughed.

Square UNITED: Pauric Malone, Andrew Egan (Peter Clarke), Dean Leavy (Cillian Leavy), Ross Gaynor, Martin Duffy, Luigi Loriento (Eddie Burke), Aaron Kerley (Emmet Smith), Bernard Osborne, Richie Rogers (Aidan Lee Martin),Cillian Murray, Jamie O’Connor.