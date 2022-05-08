Seb puts seal on big win for 10-man Chord

TORRO UNITED 2

CHORD CELTIC 4

Chord Celtic’s perfect start to the season continued on Friday night as they recorded a 4-2 win away to Torro United.

Coming into the game, both sides had won their opening two games and they occupied the top two spots in Division 1.

It was the home side who hit the front after a frenetic opening five minutes as a defensive error saw the Meath outfit capitalise and draw first blood.

Chord are very much targeting promotion this season and these are the games they need to win - and just 10 minutes later they fired back.

A viciously struck Sevastian Beslic free kick was punched to the edge of the box from where Helder Mota controlled the ball and quickly slipped a pass through to Aaron Dale and the midfielder finished to the bottom corner.

Chord then pushed on to take the lead five minutes later. Adam O’Connor broke down the wing and pumped a cross into the box towards Mota who rose highest and guided his header past the Torro keeper. That was the in-form defender’s second goal in successive games.

This was turning out to be an open fixture, with both sides having their chances, and it was Torro who hauled themselves back level before the break when a mis-kicked clearance fell to the home side’s striker who beat the stranded Dean Martin.

Nathan Llewellyn was introduced at half-time in place of Dale and this injected a new lease of life into Chord.

And after the substitute combined with Jake Devine down the right wing, the move ended with Cormac Reid smashing home a shot from the edge of the box.

The hosts then piled on the pressure in search of their second leveller. However at the back Morgan Browne, Dean Haggins and Ciaran McDonald proved to be imperious in a battling second half. Chord’s club captain Neil Donnelly also stood out on the night, winning every header and appearing to cover every blade of grass.

With 12 minutes remaining Chord were reduced to 10 men when O’Connor was shown a second yellow card following an altercation on the sideline.

From that point on Torro piled on the pressure and Martin made some vital saves to keep his team ahead.

Then, with three minutes remaining, Reid sent a ball upfield to Beslic and the tricky youngster beat two defenders and went through on goal before calmly slotting the ball past the keeper to make sure of victory.

Having gone so close last season to promotion, this was a real statement of intent from Chord Celtic.

Chord CELTIC: Dean Martin, Jake Devine, Helder Mota, Dean Haggins, Morgan Browne, Ciaran McDonnell, Neil Donnelly, Cormac Reid, Aaron Dale (Nathan Llewellen), Sevastian Beslic, Adam O’Connor.