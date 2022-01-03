Season not just about survival insists Poynton

Darragh Markey loses his balance under pressure from Darragh Nugent during pre-season training at Head in the Game Park. Picture: Larry McQuillan

Georgie Poynton (left) celebrates Shelbourne's promotion back to the top flight last October with Ryan Brennan (number 10) and Dayle Rooney (right). All three have joined Drogheda United for 2022. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Georgie Poynton enjoying pre-season training with Drogheda United at Sunday's first session of 2022 in United Park, followed by Dayle Rooney, Mark Hughes and Dylan Grimes (right). Picture: Larry McQuillan

AFTER seven seasons of playing senior football with five different teams, it was great to finally see Georgie Poynton training with his home-town club Drogheda United on Sunday morning.

The Laytown native (24) signed for the Boynesiders just before Christmas after two years with Shelbourne and after his first session at United Park the former Republic of Ireland underage international was adamant that Drogheda aren’t just going to settle for survival in the top flight.

“I’m excited for the season ahead and there’s some good lads there, lads that I’ve came across before in the past, and new young lads looking to make their way in the game, so it’s a good mixture,” he said after completing his first session with the Drogs.

“There’s boys that have gone, but Kev (Doherty) has replaced them with really good quality, so I don’t think the void is going to be that big. I think the gaffer is going to bring a few more in and I’m sure we’ll be raring to go come February.

“It’s a big incentive to probably kick on this year and not stand still. We’re coming here looking to improve and see if we can climb the table that bit more and I don’t think there should be any other vision, any other focus.

“We’re not in the Premier Division just to make up the numbers – definitely not. We all have personal goals, but as a team we need to kick on this year.”

Poynton’s optimism comes despite Drogheda having one of the smallest budgets in the Premier Division and losing key players such as Daniel O’Reilly, Conor Kane and Joe Redmond, but he feels the club’s part-time status isn’t quite as much of a disadvantage as people make out.

“There’s a lot of lads here that work, but Drogheda were part-time last year and they did really, really well. We’ll probably be in the same amount of days as full-time teams, it’s just that they train in the morning.

“You can allow it to be a major factor if you want it to be. If you think about it too much – “oh they’re full-time” – it’s a bit of an excuse. We’re going to work just as hard as everyone else in this division.”

Poynton’s signing was announced on the same day as his former Shelbourne clubmate Ryan Brennan and he admitted that the presence of Brennan and other familiar faces helped persuade him that Drogheda was the right move at this stage in his career.

“It feels very good to be here. I’ve come close to signing for Drogheda a few times. Tim Clancy tried to sign me a few times and Pete Mahon as well, so it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s good to be back local and playing for the team and being with the club. I had a few other options, but people’s personal circumstances dictate where they have to be. I’m still only young and it’s kind of perfect for me to be here now at the minute.

“You speak to other lads and become close to lads and quite a lot of lads I played with Shels are here, and Dane who I played with at Dundalk, so it was a no brainer, to be honest.

“Absolutely that was a factor – and another big factor is that the club done really, really well last year and I think it’s easy for people to forget that. Tim put really good structures in place with Kev and Seanie (Brennan) and the backroom team, so we want to kick on and build on that.”

Poynton said he was looking forward to having plenty of support from family and friends, and he welcomes the increasing number of locals in the Drogheda squad, with Ryan Brennan and Luke Heeney part of the midfield and Adam Foley – now a resident of the town – among the strikers.

“Before my East Meath United days – ‘05/’06 when Paul Doolin was the manager – was when I used to come down to Drogheda games,” he recalled. “I was here when they won the league and they had a really good quality of player at the time.

“Then I had my East Meath days and then I signed for Dundalk obviously and came through there.

“I was at quite a few Drogheda games last year as well. Obviously I played Friday nights, but when I could get to them I went.

“My sister goes to every game anyway and I might get my mam now that it’s only down the road. All my friends and family will tip on up to see me and it’s great for the community, getting local lads in. Myself, Ryan (Brennan), Luke Heeney and there’s boys there that will hopefully bring 200 or 300 extra supporters in.”