Santos is the Drogheda Town hero twice in a week

Nathan Llewellyn (left) got among the scorers for Drogheda Town against TEK United.

TEK UNITED 3

DROGHEDA TOWN 4

An Emmanuel Santos goal six minutes from time saw Drogheda Town record a dramatic 4-3 win on Sunday morning against 10-man TEK United.

The underfoot conditions in Blackrock were less than ideal, with both teams struggling to play any kind of free-flowing football.

The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes when Dale Harding picked out Santos and he turned and took the ball around the keeper before slotting home.

Ten minutes later TEK were level when a quick move exposed the Town defence and they found a way past keeper Niall McDonnell.

It was a very end-to-end clash and Town regained the lead with 10 minutes left in the half. A pass was controlled by Nathan Llewellyn who had his back to goal. He soloed the ball, turned, and then soloed again before volleying a shot into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Then on 40 minutes Stephen Carter broke down the right wing and he crossed a ball which was only half-cleared as far as Daryl McDonagh. The defender hit a right-footed shot from the left side into the far corner to put Town 3-1 ahead.

Just before half-time TEK were awarded a dubious penalty. A shot was volleyed towards the face of Jack Tungsted who, standing just three feet from the striker, put his hands up to protect himself and the referee pointed to the spot. So Town would just have a 3-2 lead heading into the break.

While Town were on top for large parts of the second half they didn’t take their chances.

On 70 minutes the hosts were reduced to 10 men but against against the run of play TEK levelled when a long ball over the top saw McDonnell and Tungsted get their wires crossed, allowing the hosts the easiest of finishes.

Then on 84 minutes Carter whipped in a free kick to the back post, Shane Kierans headed the ball across the face of goal and Santos tapped home from three yards.

It was a well deserved win for the team who had scored a 96th-minute equaliser on Wednesday night to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Kilmore Celtic.

Kilmore took the lead on the half-hour mark from the penalty spot before Craig Pentony levelled just four minutes later and the visitors scored again just before half-time to lead 2-1.

The second half was very much a battle, with the Kilmore keeper wasting time at every opportunity. The final 20 minutes saw Town win a series of corners as the game was played predominantly in the Kilmore half. Then six minutes into injury time another corner was whipped into the box and Santos rose highest to head home.

Drogheda Town: Niall McDonnell, Daryl McDonagh, Jack Tungsted, Shane Kierans, Shane Carter, Manny Smith, Santi El-Petra, Jack Kileen, Nathan Llewellen (Thomas O’Connell), Dale Harding, Emmanuel Santos.