Rusty Drogheda LSL team have to park Polikoff Cup hopes

Drogheda United's Leinster Senior League team are out of the Polikoff Cup. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It was the first game in five weeks for Dale Thornton’s side and the lack of football really told. Previous to the cup game, United had been going well and remain a side very much in contention for promotion.

But on Easter Sunday they never really got going in the capital. The two teams exchanged opportunities, but neither side really created anything of note. It looked as though they would go into the break on level terms, but Park Celtic scored just before half-time when a well-struck shot from outside the box beat the Drogheda keeper.

The home side grabbed a second goal right after the break and Thornton made three changes in an effort to change the complexion of the game.

That move seemed to work for a short while as United began to get on top and Hayden Quinn duly pulled a goal back with a great strike.

Shortly after Drogheda felt they should have had a penalty, only for the referee to wave away some vociferous protests.

There was further salt in the wounds for Drogheda as Park Celtic broke from that incident to score their third goal.

Thornton’s side were caught again in stoppage time as the Dublin outfit added their fourth goal of the game.

Drogheda are back in cup action this coming Sunday morning when they host Liffeybank FC at Marley’s Lane in the Albert Walsh Cup.

There’s a place in the quarter-final of the competition at stake and should Drogheda progress they will meet the winners of St Francis and Knockmitten FC.

Boyne Rovers’ promotion hopes took a big hit on Sunday morning as they lost 2-0 at home to Monread FC. Monread had beaten Boyne 4-1 just a few weeks previously and Barry Kelly’s side were hoping for some revenge.

It was a tight game overall, but the visitors were just more clinical in front of goal and they duly took all three points.

Boyne Rovers now welcome league leaders Cabinteely to Parkview this coming Sunday morning.

As it stands, Kelly’s side are four points off the top three, but they have played a significant amount of games more than those above them. They have six matches remaining in the season and will conceivably need to win them all if they are to have a chance of promotion.