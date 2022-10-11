Roddy Collins on his Dundalk career, League of Ireland memories and new book – ‘there’s a fella called Keely who plays for them – get stuck into him’

One of the most anticipated football books of the year dropped last week with the release of Roddy Collins’ autobiography ‘The Rodfather’.

The story of the 60-year-old’s life, as told to Paul Howard, is set to be a fascinating read and will no doubt be a popular gift for all League of Ireland fans this Christmas.

While Collins is perhaps best known these days for his various managerial stints across 11 clubs and for his work as a pundit and columnist, it was at Dundalk FC where he won his one and only league medal as a player in the 1990/’91 season under Turlough O’Connor.

While the former striker was a fringe player in that memorable year when Tom McNulty’s goal on the final day in Turner’s Cross decided the title against Cork City, Collins has many fond memories of Oriel Park from down through the years – some of which feature in ‘The Rodfather’.

“Funnily enough the first competitive game I ever played in League of Ireland football was the President’s Cup, Bohs vs Dundalk up in Oriel Park,” he laughed, before delving into the finer details of the game.

“I was 18 years of age at the time. I had a bit of boxing under my belt and I fancied myself as a bit of a hard case and I remember going out onto the pitch and John Burke saying to me that there’s a fella called Keely who plays for them – get stuck into him.

“I just thought ‘I’ll mill him’ and I did. In the first 15-20 minutes of the game I left a little bit on top of him and he screamed a big ‘ahhhh, you little f**ker you’. I thought, sure I’ll have a little bit of that but little did I know that Dundalk were a band of warriors together. If Dermot couldn’t get me because the ref was watching, it would have been Paddy Dunning.

“Unfortunately for me, it wasn’t, it was Martin Lawlor who done me in the second half. I went to go for a ball and next thing I was going off on a stretcher.

“Mick Lawlor, funnily enough, went off on a stretcher the same night so me and Mick have something in common – we shared the same stretcher at different times.

“That was my first memory of Oriel Park but then playing up there as an opposing player there was always something about it. I loved it. I loved Mickey Fox. He always made everyone feel welcome and there was a great feel about the place and there was always a good Dundalk team so you always got a good game when you went up. When Turlough asked me to sign, it was easy.”

Collins actually had two stints at Dundalk, playing for six months in 1985 before securing a move to Mansfield Town the following January.

“Turlough gave me a pathway back into football after a badly broken leg at Bohs.

“He took me to Athlone, then he sold me to Drogheda, then he swapped me with a player at Dundalk who he didn’t want – plus 12 grand – and I went to Dundalk. Turlough always says I built an extension on the back of his house,” he laughed.

The pair’s relationship remains strong to this day but was tested during a fall out which ended up working out in Collins’ favour financially.

A mention for the late Barry Kehoe sets the story off…

“Barry was brilliant. He was a brilliant player, full of energy. Unfortunately because of his illness he missed the boat in terms of going to England but he was well capable of playing in England.

“I’ve a story about Barry that’s outside of football. I had a bit of a row with Turlough one time in training. He dropped me and didn’t tell me. Larry Corbally told me and I took umbrage to that and went mad. Not that I thought that I was better than anyone else but I just loved playing.

“Anyway, I didn’t turn up to the reserve game on the Saturday. I then went training on the Tuesday and I joined the lads warming up. They were earlier than me so he must have brought it forward. Turlough called me out and said ‘what are you doing?’ and we had a shouting match. He sent me in off the training pitch to have a shower and then I got a suspension of two weeks off the club for disciplinary matters and a two week fine.

“I was on 100 quid a week at the time so I was down 200 quid and two weeks away from Dundalk and football was torture. It was horrible.

“Aside from that, I was a plastering contractor at the time and I remember struggling to pay the wages every week because I was always chasing builders and I had about 12 or 15 lads working for me. They fined me the two weeks wages and I never thought more of it but Turlough didn’t. He bought two tickets for a charity gig for Barry and I won two grand.

“I remember Turlough ringing me on a Friday morning and saying come up and see me in The Spinning Wheel coffee shop on Wicklow Street. I was back in the big bed, as they say, by this stage – we had made up. So he said you’ve had a bit of luck, you’ve won two grand and that paid the wages for the lads,” he laughed.

“I’ve great memories of Barry though. He was a great fella and it’s very sad the way it ended. He was just a beautiful fella.”

These days, Collins still holds his league winners’ medal from his time at Oriel Park dear but he puts it all down to O’Connor’s brilliance.

“Turlough to me is the best manager in the League of Ireland ever because he put teams together on small budgets and he was great at picking up the likes of James Coll, myself, Mark Meegan, Tommer Conway. He could pick up players that no one would really fancy but, most importantly, he could mould them into a team and he’d have a brilliant dressing room.

“Turlough was brilliant in the dressing room and brilliant with the players. I remember at the start of that season, I think we sold Paul Newe to Shelbourne and he got four against us and they were spitting on Turlough at Oriel. I’ll never forget that. I knocked out a player on a pitch one day for spitting at me. I won’t name him but he played for Dundalk and his family played for Dundalk but he wasn’t playing for them at the time. I think it’s despicable. I seen it twice where they spat on him that night but, oh my God, he is so resilient. He is so strong minded and dogmatic in his mind when it comes to sticking to his guns and that’s what carried him through and that’s how we won the league that year.

“We had great men there as well like Terry Eviston, Alan O’Neill, big Martin Lawlor, Joey Malone. They were proper men, proper football men who didn’t need to be really coached that much.”

Did it hurt Collins that he was largely on the periphery that season, playing second fiddle to the likes of Peter Hanrahan and Terry Eviston?

“Peter was far better than me to be honest with you but Evo came in off the left to play through the middle and that’s what cost me my position,” he said.

“You always want to play, you’re selfish. I remember the day we won the league well. Tom McNulty scored the scruffiest goal you’ll ever see down in Turner’s Cross and we won the league 1-0. I went into the dressing after it and Turlough came in after me and said ‘get out and celebrate with the lads’ and I said no. I was a little b*****d. I felt I didn’t contribute to it but we had a brilliant night after it and there’s brilliant memories since and I still have my one and only league medal.

“We all got a beautiful leather briefcase inscribed Dundalk league winners and the year in gold. Ah, it was great. A brilliant memory.”

There are plenty of memories in ‘The Rodfather’ but how does he reflect on his playing career?

“I read an article recently that described me as a journeyman player but I wouldn’t be offended by that. I started off great with Bohs and then I got a very badly broken leg. From the day I broke my leg to the day I next played a competitive game in Athlone was three years. So I lost a huge chunk.

“I went to Athlone, did really well with Turlough, then went to Drogheda as their record signing, then went to Dundalk and whacked in a load of goals and then went to Mansfield. Then at Mansfield I broke my leg twice. I’m not making excuses but it wasn’t like I was somewhere long enough, bar up the North at Crusaders, for people to remember me but I did my best, that’s all I can say.”

‘The Rodfather’ is on sale now from all good book shops.