Rock’s solid away form deserts them as Carrick exact revenge

Goalkeeper David Hayes was in fine form for Rock again, but couldn't prevent a 2-1 defeat to Carrick.

UHY Farrelly Dawe White Premier division

Carrick 2

Rock Celtic 1

Rock Celtic’s impressive away form deserted them in Carrick on Sunday as the hosts gained revenge for a defeat in the reverse fixture just a few weeks ago.

Rock won that first encounter 4-2 at home, and were seeking to complete the double over the Farneysiders on Sunday, but Carrick got their revenge in what was a good game played on an immaculate surface between two sides that were well matched.

It lifts them three points above Rock who sit just below them in fourth place with a game in hand.

In the final analysis Rock paid the full price for switching off as Carrick took a quick free to score the winning goal in the second half.

They dominated the first-half but went in level at the break. Johnny Breen put them ahead from the spot after he was fouled in the penalty box, but inside a few minutes Carrick equalised.

The decisive moment in the game came mid way through the second half when Carrick caught Rock napping and out numbered the visitors from a smartly taken free kick to score.

The visitors had chances to salvage a draw, which fell to Killian Duffy and Liam McDonnell, but they were unable to avail of them.

Notwithstanding that goalkeeper David Hayes pulled off a couple of crucial saves to keep them in the game and allowed them to apply late pressure but didn’t get much change out of the home defence

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Adrian Rafferty, Conor Soraghan, Oran Duffy, Ronan Sands (Andrew Kierans 60), Jack Reid (Sean Hand 45) Liam McDonnell, Killian Duffy, Johnny Breen (Adam Fee 80), Oisin Meegan.