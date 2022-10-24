Rock retain Kilmessan Shield with comeback final victory over Quay

The comeback kings is a title that fits the Seasiders, who, in creating another piece of club history as the first Rock Celtic team to retain a cup trophy, have made it a habit of finding a way to triumph when they go behind. In this instance, they hit Quay with two knockout blows in the last 10 minutes.

It certainly is not a formula that manager Shane O’Callaghan and his background team of Jason Mok and Paul Scanlon have devised, but the players have managed to show great steel and resolve in adversity, especially in this competition.

For having toppled the favourites, Trim Celtic, last year in the decider that went to extra-time, with Rock then mounting a now familiar comeback victory, they entered this year’s final of the Kilmessan Shield on Saturday at Glenmuir Park as the underdogs.

They have battled throughout the season to stave off the threat of relegation, while in their first season back in the top-flight Quay were title contenders until they stumbled at a vital stage, but, in the closing weeks, have strung together a six-match winning run which saw them qualify for the semi-finals of the main Cup competition which could provide them with compensation for this disappointment.

It is a defeat that they will look back ruefully on and think ‘how did it happen?’ as they were the team that took the game to the holders for most of what was a cagey, tense and tactical contest until a good way into the second half.

However, Quay, with players of pace and excellent, fast dribbling skill, had the threat that Rock were missing with none of their main attacking personnel available, and gained what looked the all important breakthrough just three minutes into the second half.

Adam McKenna curled a pinpoint spot-kick inside the post that John Rogers, while he dived the right way just was powerless to reach.

Rock whose plan was to contain Quay, soaking up a lot of pressure, for the first time looked to be rattled and endured a sticky ten minutes after the break.

They had a very lucky escape just before the half-time whistle when Fntan Brady curved a cracking low shot from the edge of the 18-yard box against the inside of a post.

It was – apart from an excellent save by Rogers above his head from a scorching shot by Dylan O’Hanlon – the only time for all Quay’s possession and pressing that they were troubled in the first half.

Indeed, Rock somehow, with the scantiest of attacking play, conjured up the best and most clear-cut scoring opportunity when Ronan Sands spun off his marker to slip a pass inside the box behind the Quay defence. However, Eddie Maguire came charging off his line and rushed Oisín Meegan into shooting and he saved with his body.

Earlier, Rock had a goal disallowed when Jack Reid strayed offside before trickling the ball past Maguire and inside the post.

Quay, spurred on by the near miss, returned after the break with greater intent, and started to find gaps in behind the Rock defence down the right.

It was down that avenue that the spot-kick was engineered as Thomas Daly got free and in his eagerness to get to his low cross, Rock central defender Kevin McKenna clattered into Dylan O’Hanlon, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

In a quick breakaway, Rock nearly equalised when Sands put Feidhelm Joyce free inside the penalty box on the right, but once again Maguire came to Quay’s rescue.

It was the introduction of Seán Hand and 17=year-old Mark Leavy that turned the complexion of the tie, with Quay strangely retreating into a shell. Perhaps, that was due to the impetus the pair injected with their range of skills in passing and dribbling, coupled with a lot more dangerous shooting ability that turned the balance of play.

Leavy’s set-peice delivery from corner-kicks really bothered Quay. It was no coincidence then that it was from two corner-kicks that Rock stuck the digger into the challengers in the closing 10 minutes to snatch victory.

Thomas Daly’s hurriedly sliced a good opportunity that flew a good margin wide when free on the right of goal in the box when a little more composure could have yielded a second and victory clinching goal for Quay.

It certainly became ominous for the challengers with less than 15 minutes left when Maguire brought off a superb save to preserve his side’s lead.

But it was only for four more minutes as Cillian Duffy, another Rock substitute, provided another worrying piece of armour for Quay to deal with with his long throw-ins.

They were increasingly harassed from the corner piece deliveries and they failed to clear one and Brendan Rogers in plenty of space beyond the far post took the ball down to drill it low into the goalmouth for Levy to apply the finishing touch.

It took a great save by Maguire to deny Leavy from putting the holders ahead, but only a minute later they cleverly worked the winning goal. This time they played the ball from a corner-kick to Hand on the edge of the box and his scorching shot was tapped home in the crowded goalmouth by Jack Reid.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers, Conor McGowan, Brendan Rogers, Cathal Bellew, Kevin McKenna, Ed Maguire (Mark Leavy 65), Liam O’Callaghan (Seán Hand 56), Phelim Joyce, Jack Reid, Oisín Meegan, Ronan Sands (Cillian Duffy 75). Other subs: David Hayes, Conor Soraghan, Liam McDonnell, Josh Todd.

Quay Celtic: Eddie Maguire, Brian McGuirk, Blake Stevens (Seán Mathews 67) Kian McEvoy, Seán McArdle, Conor Murphy (Ronan Cunningham 87), Thomas Daly (Oisín McCumiskey 75), Fintan Brady, Dylan O’Hanlon, Adam McKenna (Chris Clarke 67), Terence Kelly. Other subs: Graeme Stevens, Dylan Cahill, Paudie McConville.

Referee: Wayne Doyle.