Rock pick up three points; Bellurgan soundly beaten; Lights do out at Glenmuir Park; Bay win at Athboy

KINGSCOURT HARPS A

A floodlight failure caused the abandonment of Glenmuir’s home match at half-time on Thursday night and prevented them from recording their fourth straight win in Division 1 of the North-East League.

Frustratingly, the hosts looked poised to collect all three points, not just because they were leading by virtue of a cracking goal by Conor Maguire but they had dominated the play and could have multiplied their advantage with the scoring chances that they created.

Striker Tomiwa Osho was twice through on the goalkeeper only for the Kingscourt custodian to thwart him, and a number of other chances fell the way of the home side as they commanded the play and played some fine football in the process.

However, their efforts were in vain with the floodlights going off and the power couldn’t be fully restored, resulting in the referee cutting the game short.

Now Glenmuir face the prospect of conceding home advantage and playing their opponents twice on their astro pitch, which is far from what they would like.

Glenmuir: Dan Shields, James Callan, Stefan McKevitt, Michael Adegboyega, Edgar Bitanis, Fionn Kenny, Robbie Kilgallon, Daniel Brogan, Connor Maguire, Kevin McArdle, Tomiwa Osho.

ATHBOY 2

BAY 4

The bang in-form Gino Cooney spearheaded Bay’s victory as they made it nine points out of a possible 12 in their quest for an instant return to the Premier Division of the North-East League.

Cooney has banged in five goals in the club’s opening two games as they have made an impressive start to their Dundalk Junior League campaign, and grabbed a brace in this away game on Sunday morning with new signing Seán Hill also making his mark, wrapping up the points with a spectacular goal on his debut.

In an eventful first half, Vinny Smith put the visitors in front only for Athboy to respond strongly to overturn the deficit and take the lead.

However, Bay hit back with Cooney equalising before the break.

The same player put Bay back in front 10 minutes into the second half. Stefan Wesley won a spot-kick, and Cooney showed all the confidence he has presently in finding the net, as he put it away in style.

Athboy pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Hill dashed their hopes of a draw, collecting a long delivery by the home goalkeeper inside his own half. He advanced into Athboy territory and spotting the goalkeeper off his line, letting fly and his shot flew over the goalkeeper and into the home net with five minutes left.

Bay: Aaron Conway, Stefan Wesley, Andy McDermott, Stephen Woods Adam Larrigan), Stephen McGuinness, Anto McLaughlin (Dylan Weavin), Paddy Connor (Sid Banda), Seán Hill, Taylor Murphy, Vinny Smith, Gino Cooney.

CHORD CELTIC 4

BELLURGAN UNITED 0

A physically strong Chord proved too strong for Bellurgan as they ended the Peninsula side’s unbeaten start to the season on Friday night.

The winners, who were promoted as champions from the First Division, certainly have laid down a marker that they will be a force to contend with and bounced back from a surprise defeat by Carrick the previous week in emphatic fashion.

They struck inside the first five minutes to take the lead only for Bellurgan to respond quite well to the setback, although missing quite a few players.

However, a rather fortuitous goal allowed Chord to take command of the match before the break.

The outcome was settled when they stretched their advantage to 3-0 10 minutes into the second half with Bellurgan reduced to 10 players and conceding a penalty from which the hosts scored.

Chord rounded off the scoring with a fourth goal five minutes from time

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Mark McArdle, Ray Finnegan, John Smith, Gavin Gregory, Conor Watters, Tadhg O’Connor, Joe Needham, Daniel McDonald, Luke Higgins, Peter Shields.

ROCK CELTIC 2

KELLS CELTIC 0

Goalkeeper David Hayes pulled off a vital penalty save that enabled Rock Celtic to grab a badly-needed win at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

With the game delicately balanced, and Rock holding a slender lead, central defender Conor McGowan brought down an opponent in his penalty box for the referee to point immediately to the spot with just over 10 minutes left.

Hayes stood between a game Kells, who had been reduced to 10 men less than 15 minutes earlier, gaining a precious point. He guessed right as the Kells spot-kick taker shot low for inside the post and dived full length to grab a secure hold on the ball.

The relief for Rock, who entered the game with a single win and just three points from their opening three games, was complete when Paddy O’Connell drove the rebound off the butt of the post into the empty Kells net in the last minute.

Barry O’Hare was cleverly set free by Josh Todd with a lofted pass over a defender down the wing and cut into the box to unleash a powerful low shot that ended up at the feet of the in-running O’Connell yards inside the penalty box.

Young Josh Todd, with a cross-cum-shot, put Rock ahead early in the second half, but their inability to cash in on number of clear-cut chances created a nervous air about the outcome with Kells, despite being a man short, still dangerous.

They then scorned that glorious opportunity, but had realistically been lucky to survive at least three big scares.

O’Connell picked up a loose pass outside their box and advanced to hit a thunderbolt against the angle of the post and crossbar and then dragged a shot across a gaping goal.

Todd, showing wonderful persistence, retrieved a long diagonal ball over the Kells defence at the flag post and then, with a lovely piece of footwork, wriggled past a defender in the tightest of spaces to track in along the endline and crossed low across the face of the goal.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Conor Soraghan, Conor McGowan, Brendan Rogers, Liam McDonnell, Ronan Sands, Paddy O’Connell, Josh Todd, Barry O’Hare, Alan Connor (Ferghal Carroll 84).