Rock and Bay score narrow wins in NEFL clashes

Rock Celtic 2

Parkvilla 1

Rock Celtic made it three straight wins in an encouraging start to their North-East League campaign that already has seen them qualify for the knockout stages of the Kilmessan Shield and take the first step towards achieving three victories in a row in that competition.

The league, however, is where the Seasiders would like to make their mark this season and this win on Friday night at Sandy Lane will have set the right mood in the camp for the challenge ahead, lowering the colours of the runners-up from last term.

In beating the Meath outfit, they managed to do what they didn’t last season, having drawn and lost to Parkvilla in the two meetings between the teams.

The manner in which they achieved the win was also stirring, coming from behind to come good at the end of each half and snatched the winning goal just over a minute from time.

They were struggling for personnel, with injuries and other reasons ruling out a batch of players. This resulted in the very-experienced Alan Connor being required to fill in at centre-half,

He and those available and selected rose to the challenge, showing good character after a bright opening 20 minutes only to concede a slack goal to fall behind. Eoghan Heavey netted for the visitors.

They re-asserted themselves in the closing quarter of an hour of the half, and this yielded the equaliser, with Daragh Connolly capitalising on a fantastic, defence-splitting pass by Ronan Sands.

They might, indeed, have scored again to take the lead before the break.

Instead, they needed to display perseverance as all their good play in the second period looked like not being rewarded, with the Parkvilla goalkeeper playing a big part in the score remaining deadlocked, with a couple of saves involving the aid of the woodwork.

The home side compiled something like 12 shots on goal before Barry O’Hare dramatically produced an emphatic finish from a great ball by Paddy O’Connell to secure all three points for Rock.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Brendan Rogers, Alan Connor (Conor Soraghan 65), Conor McGowan, Liam McDonnell, Oisín Meegan, Paddy O’Connell, Ronan Sands, Daragh Connolly, Barry O’Hare.

Ardee Celtic 2

Bay 3

Bay are back on track to earn a quick return to the top-flight with this victory in a fine match at Townspark on Thursday night.

With word that they have been awarded the points following the abandonment of their last match against Sporting BJD, they have collected six points from their last two games, following an inauspicious start to the season in Division 1 of the North-East League with a heavy defeat to Duleek and their quest to be promoted straight back to the Premier Division after being relegated last season.

The league, in awarding them the points, also have applied a 10-point deduction and fined BJD €500 resulting from the events surrounding the abandonment of the game at the Muirhevnamor all-weather pitch on April 7, which included an attack on the match referee.

Bay jumped into a 2-0 lead against Ardee with goals by Andy McDermott, who slotted the ball home from eight yards following a scramble in the home penalty box, and the second by Gavin Donnelly.

However, Ardee bounced back strongly to cancel out the deficit with a brace by Lorcan Myles before the break, within a short spell.

Vinny Smith had a glorious opportunity to put Bay back in front in the last minute of the half, but he was unsuccessful from the penalty spot.

However, he made amends with a terrific free-kick from 25 yards on the hour, which proved to be the winning goal.

Brian McCloskey made a welcome return to the winners’ team after the defender sustained a broken foot last season.

Bay: Aaron Conway, Shaun O’Connor, Cornel Corneliu, (Travis Crowley), Andy McDermott, Brian McCloskey, Vinny Smith, Alfonso Crespo, Paddy Connor (Gucci Fako), Anto McLaughlin, Gavin Donnelly (Sid Banda), Taylor Murphy (Stefan Wesley).