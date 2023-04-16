Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rock and Bay score narrow wins in NEFL clashes

Shawn Dowdall of Ardee Celtic skips over the challenge of Bay&rsquo;s Gavin Donnelly. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Shawn Dowdall of Ardee Celtic skips over the challenge of Bay&rsquo;s Gavin Donnelly. Picture: Paul Connor

Shawn Dowdall of Ardee Celtic skips over the challenge of Bay’s Gavin Donnelly. Picture: Paul Connor

Shawn Dowdall of Ardee Celtic skips over the challenge of Bay’s Gavin Donnelly. Picture: Paul Connor

argus

Rock Celtic 2

Parkvilla 1

Privacy