Robbie Benson delighted to get back in the Dundalk FC team after a disrupted spell

Dundalk midfielder Robbie Benson is hoping his goal and man of the match display against Derry City on Sunday can be the start of better times ahead for him.

The 30-year-old was the stand out player for Stephen O’Donnell’s side in their 2-2 draw with the Candystripes at Oriel Park in what was his first 90 minute appearance since the 3-0 defeat away to Shamrock Rovers last August.

Niggling injuries meant he only played a bit-part role towards the end of last season with similar issues curtailing his involvement so far this season.

He did return to the starting 11 for the home match with Shamrock Rovers on March 31 but a harsh red card meant he has had to be even more patient to get his chance.

Benson firmly took it on Sunday by reminding everyone of his capabilities. Now he hopes his return to action and to form is a permanent one.

“I’m moving well again,” he said afterwards.

“I just need to get my fitness up now. I was tired there towards the end of the second half but I’m feeling a lot better and I’ve no pain in moving around, which is great after a long time so I’m just working hard on it now with (physio) Danny (Miller) to stay on top of things and hopefully I can get a good run now.

“I think that’s my first 90 minutes since August so it has been a long time coming. I still feel like I can go with the best of them in the league. It’s just about myself now and getting the lads up as well. I’m getting older so myself, Pat (Hoban), Boyler (Andy Boyle) and Wardy (Keith Ward) have to lead by example but Wardy I thought was exceptional today. Probably the thing about Wardy is that he’s got great quality but on top of everything today, his work rate was absolutely sensational for the team and he is going to be a big player for us this year.”

Benson admitted it has been a frustrating number of months for him but he hopes that is all in the rear view mirror now.

“I knew it would get fixed,” he said of his injury issues.

“We weren’t able to put our finger on it and then by the time we were able to get stuff sorted, it would have ruled me out for the whole season so we made a decision that I’d get it sorted at the end of the season and be there for the team and contribute in any way I could be it 70pc or 80pc. I was happy with that and the team were happy with that and that’s what we needed to get over the line for Europe.

“I was probably just overloading my body when I was fatigued last year and that kind of set me back a bit longer when I was returning to play. It’s frustrating for the fans as well I’m sure but I’m doing a lot with the physios now to stay on top of things. You probably take feeling good for granted until things start going bad.”

Benson said his recent dismissal against Rovers – the first red card of his professional career – was tough to take but he’s now looking forward to helping the Lilywhites climb back up the table after a difficult few weeks.

“I never go into a challenge to do anyone or leave something on someone. I got a touch on the ball, that’s what I felt at the time but that’s old news,” said the Athlone-native.

“The worst thing about it was missing the two games when the team were struggling because I felt I couldn’t help. That’s on me for getting sent off so it was nice to have an impact there today but we’re going to need everyone.

“I thought John Martin in the first half worked his nuts off. I thought he was our best player in the first half and then to have someone like Pat to come on, who held everything up and gave us a real platform is big. Andy had to step out with a little niggle and Darragh (Leahy) came in. It would be easy for someone to be left out of the team and then to come with not a lot of notice and not do well but I thought he was exceptional.

“We have a lot of injuries right now but we’ll get everyone back. Greg’s (Sloggett) one today is a little ankle roll. There’s nothing really you can do about that but he has been probably one of our most consistent players this year along with Andy so it’d be good to get the two of them back quickly. It was probably good for Andy not to risk anything today but I thought the lads at the back dealt with everything pretty well.”

Benson’s equaliser on Sunday was the 75th goal of his career.

“I didn’t think I had as many as that,” he grinned when the stat was put to him.

“Will I get another 25? Who knows?

“It was nice to be on the scoresheet again. It’s been a long time since I was on the mark for the team so it was nice to contribute. It was a great ball in from Wardy so I really didn’t have to do much at all. He has got good quality in those deliveries so it’s just about filling the box and being in the right area and thankfully it dropped on my head.”

Benson’s sights have now turned to Tolka Park this Friday night when Dundalk will be hoping to claim their first win since beating Drogheda on March 16 in the RTÉ televised game.

“They’re a really good side,” he said of Damien Duff’s men.

“I watched their game against Rovers and I thought they were very good. Like that, every game you play this year, there’s no gimmes at all so we’re going to have to be at our best but we’ll get a good recovery in and give it our best shot.

“I’m looking forward to it now. It’s exciting times. I’m hungry to go again and push on up the table. You see every week that the results can go any way so we just need to make sure we’re back on the right side of things again,” said Benson.