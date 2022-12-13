Richie Watters ‘heartbroken’ for his gallant Bellurgan charges after Cup final agony

Manager Richie Watters was “heartbroken “for his gallant Bellurgan team who fulfilled his promise and truly put it up to the champions in Sunday’s climax to the elongated North-East League season.

“I’m just really gutted for the lads because we didn’t deserve to lose, no way,” he asserted.

The Peninsula side were clear underdogs entering the final having flirted with relegation for most of the season, and lost both times to Trim in the league, including suffering a 6-0 thrashing to their opponents early in the season.

A strong finish to the campaign secured their place in the top division for next season, and buoyed by results and good form in that crucial period, it instilled their manager with the belief that they had a good chance of pulling off a surprise.

That was borne out in the first half in which they were the more threatening and better side, only to go into the break 2-0 down, conceding the second goal in the most galling of fashion right on half-time.

Their entire defence stood still as a ball played from deep inside the Trim half sailed high over the top. They waited in vain for Dean Courtney, who put Trim ahead, to be blown up for offside as he sped clear, but the officials saw nothing wrong as the Trim man’s shot from just outside the 18-yard-box deflected off the inside of the advanced goalkeeper Seán McGeough’s leg and into the empty net.

Players and officials were incensed but the side returned to the pitch fired up and staged a storming comeback, aided by a couple of changes that saw Mario Kolak and Luke Higgins replace full-backs Joe Quinn and Seán McEvoy.

Two goals within five minutes from nearly identical free-kicks by Emmet Rogan on the right touchline put them level with 11 minutes only gone in the second half.

Rogan was accredited with the first goal with a Trim defender deflecting the ball inside the near post as Tadhg O’Connor stooped to head it.

For the second, Rogan’s low, driven effort was blocked just inside the box and fell to Conor Watters over 20 yards out in line with the centre of the goal. He quickly took the ball under control and slammed it through the crowded penalty box and it flew past the goalkeeper.

Bellurgan now most definitely had the momentum to go and win the game and end their losing sequence in finals. But Trim showed why they are champions as they recovered from this torrid spell to twice have the ball in the Bellurgan net, only a goal to be disallowed each time.

In the final twist to the exciting, sometimes hot-tempered encounter, fortune played a decisive hand as Ciarán Walsh’s strike was heading wide when it struck the unfortunate Kolak in the face and diverted into his net with nine minutes of normal time left.

Reflecting on a the wild, fluctuating encounter that, ultimately, finished in disappointment, the Bellurgan boss insisted that his side were worthy opponents who were capable of winning. He maintained Trim’s disputed second goal should have been ruled out for offside, and the cruel hand of fate turned decisive in the end.

"I think we were going to give them a game. I knew we would (and) I hope that they are walking away thinking and knowing they were in a game. It’s heartbreaking after the second half they (the team) put in.”

Furthermore, he thought: “The first half, we did alright actually. To concede a goal in the last minute the way it was – I’m directly in line with it and I thought it was completely offside. But we re-grouped and I thought we were excellent the second half.”