Richie Towell to miss Shamrock Rovers’ clash with Dundalk FC

Richie Towell will be suspended for Shamrock Rovers' match against his old club Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm).

The midfielder has been given a three-match ban after his appeal against his dismissal against Cork City last weekend was dismissed by the independent appeal committee of the FAI on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who scored 54 goals in 126 appearances during a three season spell at Oriel Park from 2013 to 2015, was on target for the Hoops when the sides last met in Tallaght last August – a game the champions won 3-0.

Another former Lilywhite, Seán Hoare, will also miss out on Friday’s televised game alongside winter transfer target, Johnny Kenny, after both were also sent-off in the 1-0 defeat at Turner’s Cross for second bookable offences. Neil Farrugia will also be suspended for Stephen Bradley’s side having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season on Friday.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from disappointing results on the night. Dundalk come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to St Patrick’s Athletic, while Rovers have lost their last two to Drogheda United and Cork City respectively.

Having both featured on the bench at Richmond Park, Stephen O’Donnell will be hoping that Louie Annesley and Greg Sloggett will be fit to play some part either on Friday or on Bank Holiday Monday when the Lilywhites welcome UCD to Oriel Park for a game that kicks-off at the earlier time of 5pm.