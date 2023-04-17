Relief for Chord Celtic as they hold off plucky Kells

CHORD CELTIC 3

CHORD Celtic’s Premier Division campaign continued apace as they beat Kells Celtic away on Sunday morning.

Both sides were promoted together having had two decent encounters as Chord finally came out on top in Division 1 last autumn.

Conditions at The Grange were poor and the pitch was suffering from all the recent rain. However, four goals in the first half ensured it was an entertaining game as the Drogheda team led 3-1 at the break.

The first of those goals came when Niall Smyth beat his man on the right wing and he cut inside and found Marty Walsh with a pass. Walsh then slipped a pass through to the clinical Conor Parkinson who smashed home from close range.

Chord have been looking comfortable at the higher level and they doubled their advantage soon after. This time the ball came down the left wing from where Aidan Murphy whipped a cross into the box for Parkinson to rise highest and head home.

Kells weren’t posing much of a threat going forward and Chord keeper Niall McDonnell was very much a bystander for the opening period.

Meanwhile, the Drogheda men continued to threaten and went close on two occasions.

Jack Murray had been dominating the aerial battles and he won a header in midfield which fell kindly to Cormac Reid. The midfielder quickly poked a pass into the path of Walsh and from 35 yards out he looked up and deftly lobbed the Kells keeper to give Alan Murphy’s side a 3-0 lead inside 40 minutes.

Kells did manage to pull one back from a rare foray forward when they capitalised on a defensive error to score.

But the visitors should have re-stored their three-goal advantage before half-time. Seb Beslic went on a mazy run, beating three players, and pulled a pass back to Parkinson. The striker tried to square a pass across the face of goal, but it just evaded two players sliding in.

At half-time, though, Chord still had a healthy 3-1 lead.

Kells, however, halved the gap early in the second half when a foul in the box saw a penalty awarded to the hosts which they smashed past McDonnell.

This gave them some confidence and they were very much on top for a few minutes, during which McDonnell pulled off a fantastic diving save to preserve the one-goal lead.

Again the centre-half pairing of Paddy Brophy and Conor McKenna were soaking up a serious amount of pressure as Kells pushed for a leveller.

Alan Murphy began to ring the changes to re-establish his team’s dominance. Cormac McGroggan, Neil Donnelly, Jake Devine and Alan Dyas were all thrown into the fray. McGroggan saw a shot go narrowly over and he almost played through a teammate as the injection of creativity and pace worked. Devine tried another lob from distance, but the ball just wouldn’t drop and as the game entered the final few minutes Beslic smashed a shot off the post.

In the end Chord saw it out to make it two wins from two and they now welcome Rock Celtic to DIFE on Friday night with the hope of making it a hat-trick of Premier Division victories.

Chord CELTIC: Niall McDonnell, Sevastian Beslic, O’Connor, Paddy Brophy, Conor McKenna, Cormac Reid, Jack Murray, Aidan Murphy, Marty Walsh, Niall Smyth, Conor Parkinson, Subs: Alan Dyas, Neil Donnelly, Jake Devine, Cormac McGroggan.