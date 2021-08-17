Ref justice as dundalk pay the Penalty

15 August 2021; Cameron McJannet of Derry City in action against Patrick Hoban of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

15 August 2021; Sean Murray of Dundalk in action against Caoimhin Porter of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

15 August 2021; Will Patching of Dundalk reacts after his side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

For the second time in four days and the second time in four league matches Dundalk suffered some ref justice as their proud unbeaten record at The Brandywell came to an end on Sunday.

Not since October 2012 have Derry City beaten the Lilywhites at the Lone Moor Road venue.

Indeed, the Candystripes had beaten Dundalk just once in the last 32 meetings between the sides in all competitions - a 3-1 win at Maginn Park in Buncrana back in 2017.

There’s little doubt that Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were the better team on the day, but it was referee Damien MacGraith who took centre stage with a controversial handball call against Andy Boyle which allowed Jamie McGonigle to slot home a 50th-minute penalty that would ultimately decide the contest.

This was a bitter pill to swallow so soon after Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse when another poor decision to award an offside against Michael Duffy after he had hit the net inside 40 seconds against the Dutch side was chalked off for what was later shown by still images to be an atrocious call, with up to four players playing him on.

MacGraith’s decision on Sunday wasn’t quite as bad, but his overall performance was of a poor low standard.

It was the Mayo official who denied Duffy what looked to many like a stonewall penalty in Tallaght last month at a time when Dundalk were beating Shamrock Rovers 1-0. How he awarded a free out that night remains a bone of contention and some of his decision-making on Sunday was equally baffling.

While this defeat put another huge dent in Dundalk’s European hopes for next season, it was even more costly than just a dropped three points, with Patrick McEleney, Daniel Kelly and David McMillan all departing injured - the latter on a stretcher that saw his side play the closing stages with 10 men after all their permitted subs had been used.

McEleney’s loss was particularly hard felt and somehow Daniel Lafferty escaped any punishment despite the lunging tackle from behind that took the midfielder out of the match after just half an hour.

Admittedly, MacGraith was as bad for both sides, with Alessio Abibi lucky to stay on the field after he charged out of his box in the final quarter before colliding with Will Fitzgerald. It was poor stuff from the Italian-born Albanian goalkeeper, but his blushes were spared by the fact the referee bizarrely awarded a free out.

All that said, Dundalk were flat after their European exploits, and while it would be too soon to push the panic button based on one game it will be a concern that the side could lack the motivation to raise themselves for much of the rest of the season as they did domestically last year.

Injuries to McEleney, Kelly and McMillan won’t help, with the bench looking really devoid of quality ahead of Friday’s meeting with Louth rivals Drogheda United at Oriel Park.

This was a game Dundalk didn’t deserve to win but perhaps didn’t deserve to lose either. A few big refereeing calls have cost the side over the past week and the fear is where the season goes from here, with the FAI Cup looking increasingly like the only route to Europe if Dundalk are to be there next season.

The home side started the brighter and while there was some last ditch tackling required by Boyle and Daniel Cleary - back in the team for the first time since May 7th following a hip injury - their only real changes of note in the opening quarter of an hour were an early header over from McGonigle and a long-range strike from Evan McLaughlin that was straight at Abibi.

Dundalk struggled to find any attacking rhythm, with a blocked shot from McMillan their first real attempt before McEleney blazed over on 25 minutes.

There was a brief scare for Derry a minute later when Nathan Gartside’s kickout fell to Kelly, who exchanged passes with McMillan before bursting into the box. Gartside did well to force him wide and deny him the shot, but he did manage to pull it back to McMillan who drilled an effort across the box which Ronan Boyce managed to clear.

Lafferty would curl a free well over on 36 minutes before Dundalk had two half chances in quick succession a minute before the break. The first was an acrobatic effort by McMillan who forced a decent save from Gartside at his near post. The same player then tried his luck from range, but Gartside managed to save before gathering at the second attempt.

Dundalk did have a huge let-off in the third minute of stoppage time when Joe Thomson spun away from Raivis Jurkovskis before hitting the post, but the visitors would have been rightly incensed had it gone in given Will Patching looked to have been fouled by Eoin Toal in the build-up, only for it to go unnoticed by MacGraith.

The referee would once again be centre stage within four minutes of the restart when he pointed to the spot after McGonigle’s shot struck the arm of Boyle at close range as they chased the ball towards the endline. With both players running for the ball there was little the Dundalk skipper could have done to get his arm out of the way of the shot, but MacGraith pointed to the spot despite the assistant on that side appearing to take no action.

McGonigle then accepted the gift by stepping up and sending Abibi the wrong way to give Derry a 1-0 lead. Dundalk did up the tempo slightly at that stage, but a shot from Duffy that deflected just wide of the post and a header from the same player 17 minutes from the end that was easy for Gartside was about as close as they got to an equaliser.

The visitors struggled to get any momentum once McMillan departed and in the end it was a comfortable finish to the game for Derry, who passed up a good chance of doubling their lead on 76 minutes when Thomson drilled wide after being teed up at the edge of the box by James Akintunde.

This defeat leaves Dundalk just two points above the relegation play-off, albeit with two games more played than ninth placed Waterford. They can move level on points with neighbours Drogheda with a win over the Boynesiders on Friday, but the gap to third is now 11 points, with both Bohemians and Derry, currently sitting in fourth and fifth place respectively, seven clear of them. There are still 42 points for the Lilywhites to play for in the league, but this display coupled with the injuries wouldn’t fill you with confidence.

Derry: Nathan Gartside; Ronan Boyce, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett, Ciaran Coll, Daniel Lafferty; Ciaron Harkin, Joe Thomson, Evan McLaughlin (Bastien Hery 62); James Akintunde, Jamie McGonigle (Will Fitzgerald 72). Subs not used: Jack Lemoignan, Mark McChrystal, Darren Cole, Michael Harris, Jack Malone, Patrick Ferry.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Raivis Jurkovskis; Sam Stanton, Patrick McEleney (Will Patching 30); Daniel Kelly (Greg Sloggett 39), Sean Murray (Patrick Hoban 63), Michael Duffy; David McMillan. Subs not used: Peter Cherrie, Sonni Nattestad, Wilfried Zahibo, Val Adedokun, Ryan O’Kane, Han Jeong-woo

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo)